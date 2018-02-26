Competition Committee meets on catch rule, targeting and more

Getty Images

At his press conference during Super Bowl week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league would take another look at the eternal question of what constitutes a catch this offseason and that process got underway on Monday.

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said that the NFL’s Competition Committee met in Indianapolis on Monday to discuss a variety of issues including the catch rule. Vincent didn’t offer any details about the discussion, but it is sure to be something discussed more leading up to any proposed rule changes at the upcoming league meetings.

Vincent said the group also discussed targeting penalties, non-football actions on the field and protections for quarterbacks. He included a video shown to the committee highlighting examples from all three categories.

NFL officiating head Al Riveron said the group also discussed fumbles through the end zone by a team trying to score a touchdown. The current rules call for such fumbles to result in turnovers that give the other team the ball on their own 20-yard-line.