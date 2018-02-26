Danny Woodhead, Jeremy Maclin among potential Ravens cuts

The Ravens are near the bottom of the league in available salary cap space heading into 2018, so don’t be surprised if a couple of well-known veterans are cut and replaced by cheaper alternatives.

Ravens running back Danny Woodhead and receiver Jeremy Maclin are both believed to be in jeopardy of losing their jobs, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Woodhead has a base salary of $2.55 million this season. He’s a 33-year-old running back who has struggled to stay healthy and totaled just 256 yards from scrimmage last season, so it would actually be surprising if he didn’t get cut, unless he’s willing to reduce that base salary.

Maclin is heading into the second year of his two-year contract and has a base salary of $4 million, plus a roster bonus of $1 million. He’ll turn 30 in May and had career lows in catches (40) and yards (440) last season, so he too seems likely to be asked to take a cut or get cut.

Other Ravens who could be in danger of losing their jobs include linebacker Albert McClellan, offensive tackle Austin Howard and cornerback Brandon Carr. Ravens safety Lardarius Webb, who was cut in March of last year but re-signed in April, could go through the same thing again this year.

22 responses to “Danny Woodhead, Jeremy Maclin among potential Ravens cuts

  1. Both are middling to less than middling players. Problem is that offense – and that QB – is hardly stellar. Both are older players – Woodhead might be at the end of the road at 33 – so I am guessing they are contributors to the lethargy that is the Ravens’ offense. But when you got Flacco running the show, who knows?

    This will be a cold business decision, as it should be.

  3. We need to quit signing so many “veterans” to fill our needs and simply suck it up and grow and develop players through better coaching. We need a new WR coach for certain. Brandon Carr is the only one of this group who should be retained at his current salary. Howard and McClellan should b asked to reduce their salaries, and if not, then release them. All others should be released and we could go even further in releasing players, like Perriman.

    In the words of DJ Khaled: “It’s a cold world outside. Bundle up.”

  5. Where are all the posters who bash players who want to renegotiate and who bash players for not “honoring the contract”?

  6. Andy Reid might want Maclin back now that Dorsey is gone, that could be an interesting move. Young QB, young WR group, they could use a veteran presence. On top of that Kelce could use a veteran figure as it’s pretty clear he’s still kind of a child.

  8. All will be released except for Carr & Howard – they will wait on those two because CB’s & Tackles are too valuable – Carr is solid and healthy unlike alot of Raven’s DB’s – Maclin didn’t seem to care and Woodhead cant stay on field for 3 or 4 years in a row now – we are the definition of average for 4 years running and it will take a great draft to help turn it around – and it wouldnt hurt to not have all the roster depth on IR every season – we need to stop wasting all of Joe Flacco’s “Elite” years!! (let the Flacco hating begin)

  12. Over $40m goes to the top 4 paid players in the secondary. And almost $10m for K/P/LS. Just not much talent at WR/TE. No way they’ll be able to win. Amazed they almost went to the playoffs this year.

  13. ExitStrategy says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:49 am
    I’d be happy to get him back in NE if he could still contribute in some meaningful way, although the backfield here is already pretty crowded.

    ———————-
    He was hurt a lot when he was there before. Nothing against the guy, the position he plays and that type of usage plus being a scrappy hard player with a lot if heart does pound on the body and leads to injury. I recall the Patriots getting criticized for not wanting to spend big bank to kerp him but looking back that seems like it was the right call. I think at the time they had a younger player in Vereen to take over the role and when his payday came up they had White. There might be some names I am missing but thats been the gist of it, and why they are not likely to take back one of these guys with miles on them.

  15. granadafan says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:11 am
    Where are all the posters who bash players who want to renegotiate and who bash players for not “honoring the contract”?

    —-

    Honest answer probably on another thread. This isn’t really about renegotiation this is about two 30+ players who might be cap casualties or just cut for lack of performance. Their salaries are low enough I don’t know if we can really say “cap casualty.” But their performance has been low enough we could just say, as the article suggests, they just get cut.

  16. dirt2013 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:14 am
    Sometimes it isn’t the coach who can’t teach as much as a GM who can’t draft WR’s.

    100% spot on – Ozzie is awful at drafting WR’s – the list over the last 20 years is downright scary

  18. allthingshudson says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:45 am

    dirt2013 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:14 am
    Sometimes it isn’t the coach who can’t teach as much as a GM who can’t draft WR’s.

    100% spot on – Ozzie is awful at drafting WR’s – the list over the last 20 years is downright scary
    ______________________

    ..and yet he still managed to put together 2 Super Bowl winning rosters this century, which is a heckuva’ a lot more than most GMs in the NFL can say.

  19. lunchtimeallday says:
    February 26, 2018 at 11:29 am
    Maclin was only good in Philly when Djax was on the other side. When Jackson wasn’t there or hurt he sucked. He’s always been a 3rd at best.
    ——————————–
    @lunchtimeallday
    You couldn’t be more wrong. He had a monster year AFTER Djax was traded (85 rec, 1318 yds, 10 TD). That’s what led to his big contract in KC where he followed up the next year with 87 rec and 1088 yds. While he’s obviously not the same receiver he once was, he did have his two most productive seasons WITHOUT Djax. Not sure where you got your information.

  21. There are a ton of good receivers and RBs in this year’s draft. Cut them both and reload via 2nd and 3rd round picks. Trade that #16 pick for a 2nd and 3rd round pick and LOAD UP!

