Danny Woodhead, Jeremy Maclin among potential Ravens cuts

The Ravens are near the bottom of the league in available salary cap space heading into 2018, so don’t be surprised if a couple of well-known veterans are cut and replaced by cheaper alternatives.

Ravens running back Danny Woodhead and receiver Jeremy Maclin are both believed to be in jeopardy of losing their jobs, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Woodhead has a base salary of $2.55 million this season. He’s a 33-year-old running back who has struggled to stay healthy and totaled just 256 yards from scrimmage last season, so it would actually be surprising if he didn’t get cut, unless he’s willing to reduce that base salary.

Maclin is heading into the second year of his two-year contract and has a base salary of $4 million, plus a roster bonus of $1 million. He’ll turn 30 in May and had career lows in catches (40) and yards (440) last season, so he too seems likely to be asked to take a cut or get cut.

Other Ravens who could be in danger of losing their jobs include linebacker Albert McClellan, offensive tackle Austin Howard and cornerback Brandon Carr. Ravens safety Lardarius Webb, who was cut in March of last year but re-signed in April, could go through the same thing again this year.