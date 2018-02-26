Falcons say they will not trade Tevin Coleman

Getty Images

The Falcons made a major commitment to running back Devonta Freeman when they signed him to a five-year, $41.25 million contract last year. But that doesn’t mean they don’t also have big plans for their backup running back.

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said that running back Tevin Coleman is a major part of the team’s plans, and if someone calls with a request to trade for Coleman, it will be a short conversation.

“We are not considering trading Tevin Coleman, period,” Dimitroff said on 92.9 The Game. “He’s an important part of this organization. And our focus is on this upcoming year, and trade is not in our thought process.”

Dimitroff said last month that he could see Coleman sign a contract extension with the Falcons. With Coleman heading into the final year of his rookie contract, that seems like a long shot, as Coleman will likely want to get paid like a top-tier starter, and it seems unlikely that the Falcons would fit two top-tier starters’ contracts under their salary cap. But for at least another year, the Falcons want both running backs.