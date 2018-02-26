Falcons say they will not trade Tevin Coleman

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 26, 2018, 2:17 PM EST
The Falcons made a major commitment to running back Devonta Freeman when they signed him to a five-year, $41.25 million contract last year. But that doesn’t mean they don’t also have big plans for their backup running back.

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff said that running back Tevin Coleman is a major part of the team’s plans, and if someone calls with a request to trade for Coleman, it will be a short conversation.

“We are not considering trading Tevin Coleman, period,” Dimitroff said on 92.9 The Game. “He’s an important part of this organization. And our focus is on this upcoming year, and trade is not in our thought process.”

Dimitroff said last month that he could see Coleman sign a contract extension with the Falcons. With Coleman heading into the final year of his rookie contract, that seems like a long shot, as Coleman will likely want to get paid like a top-tier starter, and it seems unlikely that the Falcons would fit two top-tier starters’ contracts under their salary cap. But for at least another year, the Falcons want both running backs.

12 responses to “Falcons say they will not trade Tevin Coleman

  5. Watching that super bowl a couple years ago, when Coleman went down with an injury, the Patriots started the comeback. The Falcons were a different team. I’ve always thought Coleman was their best RB, and that’s saying something.

  6. dlw492 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:20 pm

    Dude won’t retire with the Falcons, but he’ll be there this year..
    He’s a top 10 back, runs really hard..

    Freeman barely scratches the top 10 surface and he’s clearly the better back between the two what are you talking about?

  9. I could see why the falcons wouldnt want to trade him. With freemans smaller size and aggressive playing style, there’s no way I would get rid of Coleman. I could see Coleman wanting a bigger payday and a chance to start elsewhere after next season though.

  10. Elliot #21
    Bell #26
    Johnson #31
    Gurley #20
    Gordon #28
    Freeman #24
    Marshawn #24
    Fournette #27
    Howard #24

    That’s 9 running backs
    Tevin #26 would make the top 10 for sure

    Not even mentioning
    Kamara, Ingram, or Dalvin Cook

    ANY top 10 rb list without Shady McCoy is pure blasphemy. C’mon now let’s get it together.

