First QB decision made, a much bigger QB decision looms for the Vikings

Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFillippo has said he’ll have as much say in the team’s decision-making process at quarterback as the team wants him to have. The Vikings clearly want him to have plenty.

He’ll have a major part of the decision-making process,” Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said of the next offensive coordinator, before they interviewed DeFilippo. “He’ll be heavily involved in that. The way that we structure everything is that everybody has a part in that process — myself, coach [Mike] Zimmer, our scouting department and all of our coaches.”

Last week, DeFillippo made it clear that the process of picking the next quarterback had begun, in earnest.

“Right now we’re going to get it fixed, I know that,” DeFilippo said. “It’s just a matter of choosing the right person to fit our culture and what we’re trying to do offensively. There’s no doubt that Rick Spielman, coach [MikeZimmer and myself will put our heads together and make the best decision that we think is the best for the Minnesota Vikings. That is the approach we’re going to take, and we’re in the middle of that process right now.”

One decision already has been made: Case Keenum won’t be the recipient of the franchise tag. That’s not a surprise, given the magnitude of the tag (up to $24 million for 2018), the cost of doing a long-term deal based on the tag ($54 million guaranteed over the first two years, for starters), and the perceived market for Keenum’s services. With the Jaguars signing Blake Bortles to a three-year, $54 million deal, some league insiders believe that’s the potential template for Keenum, whether he signs with the Vikings or another team.

The Vikings are prepared for the possibility that another team will offer more than they will, if the Vikings decide to try to re-sign the man they signed to a one-year, $2 million deal in 2017. If the Vikings ultimately choose Keenum.

The blessing for the Vikings is that they currently enjoy a wide range of options, from Keenum to Sam Bradford to Teddy Bridgewater to Kirk Cousins to A.J. McCarron to drafting a rookie to making a Brett Favre-style all-in play for Drew Brees, who still hasn’t re-signed with the Saints. The curse for the Vikings is that they eventually have to choose one path, at the exclusive of all others. And if they choose wrong, they’ll never hear the end of it.

DeFilippo is the man at the center of the choosing, since he’s the one who will be building the offense around the next quarterback. Whoever it may be.

  1. I can tell you this much. DeFilippo would not have gotten the OC job if his interview consisted of him telling Zimmer and Spielman that he could only be successful with a $30 million a year quarterback.

  2. “The blessing for the Vikings is that they currently enjoy a wide range of options, from Keenum to Sam Bradford to Teddy Bridgewater to Kirk Cousins to A.J. McCarron“

    One of these things is not like the others… please stop trying to make the red rifles backup a thing.

  5. Brees will go back to the Saints. His asking price on the open market would lock the team that got him out of any more free agents and damage its ability to protect him and give him good weapons.

  6. DeFilippo likes Keenum and he thinks he can shape him. I am going to hate to see Teddy go but he deserves the chance to compete to start. I really would rather keep the QB in house because all 3 have proven they can win in this system. Let someone else foolishly pay 30 million for Cousins just to prove he isn’t as great as people think. Washington has always been noted as having a good OL.. Teddy got the Vikings into the Playoffs with one of the worst O-lines I have eve seen.

  7. Case, Sam, Kirk are the obvious. Teddy? Well, he’s tolling so he’s the backup. Plain and simple. AJ? Seriously? Why on earth would you sign him to a big contract? That’s a real question. Based on what? Brees? Does anybody think he’s leaving the Saints? And yes, the Vikings can sign one of these guys and still draft a QB in 2nd or 3rd round. It’s not either/or.

  8. The curse for the Vikings is that they eventually have to choose one path, at the exclusive of all others. And if they choose wrong, they’ll never hear the end of it.
    —————————————

    How about losing a starting QB and slamming in a mediocre QB, going 13-3 and getting one game short of a Super Bowl? Still haven’t heard the beginning of the credit for that! Spielman and Zimmer deserve a long leash in this situation because they have been hitting bullseyes and getting the most out of the talent on the team. Calm down.

  9. I think Keenum has earned a 2-year, +1-year optional deal to stay with the Vikings. Guys like him and he’s got a good rapport with his receivers. Let Teddy test the FA waters if he wants and then re-sign him as a backup. Bradford’s knee is an issue. It’s a chronic thing that may end his career. I like him so I wish him the best. I just don’t sign him over Case/Teddy with Sloter waiting in the wings.

  10. How about losing a starting QB and slamming in a mediocre QB, going 13-3 and getting one game short of a Super Bowl?
    ——-
    Your “starting” QB went 8-8 the prior year while your “mediocre” QB won 12 games. It’s about time you guys stop leaning on the back-up QB crutch.

  12. y0urm0mblog says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:00 pm
    Bad Samford obviously has to go… dude cannot even stay healthy for 1 freaking game!

    Apparently you were in a coma for the 2016 season, he played the entire season and got the hell beat out of him.

