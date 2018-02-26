Gronk’s recent tweets shed no light on his status

Getty Images

It’s been 22 days since Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski ended the season by declining to say whether he’ll be back for another. In recent days, a couple of cryptic tweets have raised more questions than they have answered.

Via NBC Sports Boston, Gronkowski’s two tweets since Saturday are inviting high-level interpretation.

First came this: “Forseee [sic] your own future, control your own temptations, and your destiny will be not just be reached, it will just be starting.”

Then, on Monday, he posted this one: “There are NO limits!!!!!”

Gronkowski has provided no insight regarding his plans since reacting to a question about rumors of retirement by saying, “I don’t know how you found out about that.” Which implies that there was something about which to hear. His recent tweets really don’t tell us anything, and they arguably could be interpreted as supporting a conclusion that he’s staying or that he’s moving on.

Whatever he does, the Patriots surely would like to know, sooner rather than later. If they’ll need to replace him, it will be helpful to know that before the free-agency period opens, and before a decision has to be made on tight end Martellus Bennett‘s looming roster bonus.

Given the rule of thumb that anyone who openly ponders retirement already has one foot out the door, the Patriots should consider proceeding as if anything they get from Gronkowski will be gravy. The problem, however, will be luring a veteran to town without knowing for sure where that veteran will land on the depth chart.

Due to earn a base salary of $8 million this year, the much-injured Gronkowski could choose to roll the dice on the prospect of getting paid simply for being Gronk, a niche that only he could fill, in a way that may fill his pockets completely, and then some.