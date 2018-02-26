Jets linebacker gets DWI for wrong-way trip through Lincoln Tunnel

Getty Images

A Jets player going the wrong way through the Lincoln Tunnel sounds like the set-up to an old joke.

But it turned serious last night, when linebacker Dylan Donahue was arrested for DWI when he crashed into a bus while going the wrong way.

According to Larry Celona of the New York Post, Donahue was charged with DWI and reckless driving after crashing into a Jitney bus.

According to the police report, four people aboard the bus were injured when the accident happened at 2 a.m. Donahue’s Dodge Charger went around traffic cones and into the center tube of the tunnel, going into westbound traffic. He blew a 0.15 on a Breathalyzer test. A passenger in his car, 21-year-old Suleiman Mahmood was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Donahue was the team’s fifth-round pick in 2017 from West Georgia. He played in four games last year before an elbow injury landed him on IR.