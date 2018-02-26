Jordan Howard guarantees the Bears are going to the playoffs

Getty Images

Former Bears head coach John Fox said he believes Chicago is closer to contention than people might think after going 19-45 over the last four seasons and at least one of his former players agrees with him.

Running back Jordan Howard was a guest on NFL Network Monday and he set the bar high for himself and his teammates as they come off a 5-11 season with new coach Matt Nagy taking over for Fox on the sideline.

“The Bears are definitely going to have a winning season,” Howard said. “We’re going to get to the playoffs. So I guarantee we get to the playoffs.”

It’s not the first big guarantee we’ve heard from a Bears offensive player in the last two years. Alshon Jeffery predicted a Super Bowl title a little more than a year ago, although he wound up leaving for the Eagles in free agency and his guarantee traveled with him to his new home.

Howard is unlikely to be playing anywhere but Chicago in 2018, so the Bears will need to make a big jump in the standings if he’s going to join Jeffery as a certified seer of football’s future.