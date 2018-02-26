Josh McCown hopeful things work out with Jets

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh McCown feels he played the best football of his NFL career in 2017 and he’d like a chance to keep things going with the same team.

McCown completed over 67 percent of his passes and threw 18 touchdowns in 13 starts with the Jets to help the team outperform the meager expectations that accompanied them into the season. He broke his hand to bring his year to an early end, but said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday that he’s all healed and his “body feels great” with free agency kicking off in just over two weeks.

Those may be selling points on the open market, but the 38-year-old journeyman doesn’t want to find a new address. He said he left things with the Jets on a “high note” and hopes to pick up where they left off.

“Hopefully we can continue working together,” McCown said. “We’ll see how the rest of that plays out in the coming weeks.”

The Jets have the sixth pick in the draft and there’s no shortage of people predicting they’ll take a quarterback if they don’t sign Kirk Cousins or another attempted long-term fix for the position. McCown said he’s fine serving as a bridge quarterback while mentoring a younger player, something he may get the chance to do if the stars align for another year with the Jets.