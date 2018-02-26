Josh McDaniels will skip combine

Getty Images

Josh McDaniels might find things awkward in Indianapolis. That is if the Patriots offensive coordinator was going to the Scouting Combine.

McDaniels and the Patriots will not attend the combine, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Bill Belichick and some of the team’s defensive staff will go.

Rapoport said that follows the Patriots’ “standard plan” when New England goes deep into the postseason.

McDaniels, of course, left the Colts at the altar after agreeing to the job and then rescinding to remain in New England.