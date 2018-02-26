Kirk Cousins may be too rich for the Cardinals’ blood

Getty Images

The Cardinals need a new quarterback after the retirement of Carson Palmer. But Kirk Cousins will probably not be that quarterback.

The money Cousins will command is likely too much for the Cardinals, according to Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7.

Arizona has about $24 million in cap space, which is far less than the Browns, Jets and Vikings, and a little less than the Broncos. Those are the teams that have been most linked with Cousins, and one of those teams is likely to make Cousins an offer much bigger than the Cardinals would make.

The two quarterbacks who played after Palmer got hurt last year, Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert, are both set to become free agents on March 14. That means the Cardinals, who own the 15th pick in the draft, will hope they can get a good rookie quarterback, as well as a veteran who’s less expensive than Cousins.