Kirk Cousins may be too rich for the Cardinals’ blood

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 26, 2018, 5:42 AM EST
The Cardinals need a new quarterback after the retirement of Carson Palmer. But Kirk Cousins will probably not be that quarterback.

The money Cousins will command is likely too much for the Cardinals, according to Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7.

Arizona has about $24 million in cap space, which is far less than the Browns, Jets and Vikings, and a little less than the Broncos. Those are the teams that have been most linked with Cousins, and one of those teams is likely to make Cousins an offer much bigger than the Cardinals would make.

The two quarterbacks who played after Palmer got hurt last year, Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert, are both set to become free agents on March 14. That means the Cardinals, who own the 15th pick in the draft, will hope they can get a good rookie quarterback, as well as a veteran who’s less expensive than Cousins.

  1. The Cards may as well draft a rookie QB. Neither Stanton nor Gabbert are the answer, but one of them might make a decent backup. Hope they can find someone who can play the position.

  2. If those other teams had any sense, they would pass on Cousins too. $30M a year will cripple you …. last I checked, football is a team sport.

  3. I hope the Jets find it too rich for them also.

    Having been a fan since Richard Todd battled it out with Matt Robinson, and having seen the folly for generations of the win now philosophy, I’m a fan of building a young team. I believe the path they are currently on will bear fruit.

    Should they commit to Cousins a financial ripple effect will result, causing yet another change in approach. The building will come to a halt.

    Moreover, I cannot understand the hype for a QB with Cousin’s stats and record.

  4. Cards’ need may be bad, but not bad enough to need to overpay for a good-but-not-elite Cousins. The Cards’ front office, however, is definitely stupid enough to do it – but thankfully don’t have the money – simply because of all the other stupid mistakes they’ve already made.

