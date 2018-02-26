Malcolm Mitchell “feeling great” after missing entire 2017 season

The Patriots played the entire 2017 season without a pair of wide receivers that had been pencilled into their offensive plans heading into the year.

Julian Edelman tore his ACL in August and Malcolm Mitchell went on injured reserve in September with knee troubles of his own. There was some hope toward the end of the season that Mitchell might be able to get on the field, but it didn’t happen.

Despite the decision to remain on the sidelines, Mitchell says he’s in good condition as the offseason gets underway.

“I’m feeling great,” Mitchell said, via ESPN.com. “This offseason will be big. Obviously I missed all of last season and I won’t shy away from the importance of making sure I’m ready when we start OTAs.”

Mitchell made the comments about his health at an event at a bookstore where he spoke to the crowd about going from struggling as a reader to writing his own children’s book while at the University of Georgia. Mitchell said reading encouraged him while he was fighting the knee injury this year and told the crowd “reading can help you overcome adversity.” If all goes well, Mitchell will spend more time between the lines than between the covers during the 2018 season.

  4. .
    Going into the season the Patriots were loaded at WR. They has Edelman, Hogan, Cooks, Amendola and Mitchell. During the Super Bowl they were down to Hogan and Amendola. Thus, proving once again that injuries rule. No matter how well you draft. no matter what free agents you sign, no matter what game plan you have, injuries can derail your best laid plans. It happens every year to all teams in varying degrees.
    .

  5. Wish this kid the best, he’s overcome a lot. However, he dropped in the draft due to knee problems and insiders say his knee is a mess.

  6. Amazing the Patriots made it to another Super Bowl despite the injuries to key positions. On offense they survived with next man up but that didn’t fly on defense.

    They need Gronk to sign and get another tight end that can block and catch to go along with the Wyoming kid and keep Gronk healthy. They need to sign a tackle, and to bring back Lewis and Burkhead.

    Defense needs to fill a lot of holes. The bend but not break style needs more element of surprise because the Eagles broke the code, marching down the field on virtually every series and being very aggressive to score and not settle for field goals.

  8. 6ball says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:51 am
    .
    During the Super Bowl they were down to Hogan and Amendola.

    ——-

    And Brady still threw for over 500 yards….

  9. He was missed last season that’s for sure. Hopefully he regains the connection he had with Brady and has a great year.

  10. Too much money tied up in Gilmore for one decent play a year. Secondary did what I predicted all season and had its most complete meltdown at the worst possible time. I want a bunch of scrappy hungry guys back there who may not be big names but at least know how to communicate. Mitchell is perfect example on offense, now it’s the defense’s turn for a makeover.

  11. buckyfan1965 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:41 am
    If their receiving corps stay healthy next year they will be right back in the Super Bowl. Way too many weapons.
    =====================================================
    The most important missing piece this year was Julian Edelman. Mitchell is a nice player, but they can live without him.

