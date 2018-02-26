Marcus Peters on trade to Rams: It’s just business

Getty Images

Marcus Peters has no hard feelings toward the Chiefs after they agreed last week to trade him to the Rams.

Peters said today on NFL Network that he understands the Chiefs decided to trade him because they think that’s what’s best for their team, and he’s fine with that, and optimistic that he can demonstrate that the Rams made the right move.

“It’s business. It’s business,” Peters said. “And all I can do is just go handle mine. I thank the Kansas City Chiefs for everything they did for me to start it off. Now it’s on to L.A. I’m going to miss playing with my teammates, for sure. That’s the biggest thing about this game that you can’t change nothing about the business. Because once you get in that locker room, that’s family. And I miss the guys.”

Peters acknowledged that he has a reputation for having some off-field issues, but he said he has always gotten long well with Chiefs coach Andy Reid and isn’t upset that Reid and the Chiefs decided to trade him away.

“He was looking in the best interest of me to become a better player,” Peters said of Reid.

Now Peters will try to show the Rams what kind of player he is.