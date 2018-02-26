Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A Bills-eye view of what to expect at the Scouting Combine.

Trade talks involving Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry could pick up in Indianapolis.

What will the Patriots be looking for at linebacker?

Penn State RB Saquon Barkley grew up as a Jets fan.

Will the Ravens add help at tight end?

Flooding in Cincinnati made its way to the Bengals’ home at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Browns won’t just be looking at quarterbacks during the combine.

If the Steelers do trade WR Martavis Bryant, defensive help should be part of the return.

Texans DE J.J. Watt won’t be hosting a charity softball game this year.

Making the case for the Colts to re-sign CB Pierre Desir.

What’s next for the Jaguars with QB Blake Bortles‘ extension done?

The Titans held an event for season ticket holders to hear from team brass.

A look back at Broncos S Justin Simmons‘ experience at the Scouting Combine.

The Chiefs celebrated Black History Month with a trip to the Black Archives of Mid-America.

A look at the Chargers secondary.

Some wide receivers that could be on the Raiders’ draft radar.

It’s been 29 years since Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys.

The Giants are looking for players to fill out their new defense.

Eagles CB Jalen Mills provided a motivational speech to the Temple basketball team.

A gold medal in curling for the U.S. was cause for Redskins TE Vernon Davis to celebrate.

Making the case for the Bears to select G Quenton Nelson in the first round.

A few pass catchers that could catch the eye of the Lions during the combine.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport is a draft prospect the Packers might be interested in adding to the roster.

The Vikings can begin shifting their attention to free agency.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

Running through backup quarterback options for the Panthers.

CB Delvin Breaux and WR Willie Snead are among the Saints’ restricted free agents.

Brenston Buckner thinks his playing experience will benefit Buccaneers defensive linemen.

Some new members of the Cardinals coaching staff aren’t new to Arizona.

CB Marcus Peters said goodbye to Kansas City ahead of his expected trade to the Rams becoming official.

The 49ers have size in mind when scouting cornerbacks.

The Seahawks confirmed the big changes to their coaching staff.