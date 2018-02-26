NFL: Jones punishment isn’t a fine, it’s reimbursement for legal fees

The failing New York Times has apparently written an inaccurate story about Commissioner Roger Goodell fining Cowboys owner Jerry Jones multiple millions of dollars. Sad!

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports (i.e., the NFL announces) that Jones will be required to pay $2 million in reimbursement for legal fees, not as a fine for conduct detrimental to the league. (Rapoport’s report came after he initially confirmed/corroborated the notion that Jones will be fined.)

The report from Ken Belson of the New York Times mentioned the issue of reimbursement for fees, but the article plainly stated that Goodell will fine Jones “millions of dollars” by declaring that Jones’ conduct was “detrimental to the league.”

Belson’s article separately mentions that Jones will be required to pay the legal fees incurred by the NFL, both from the threat of litigation Jones made in connection with the extension of Goodell’s contract and, surprisingly, in connection with the NFL’s defense of the decision to suspend Ezekiel Elliott. This means that the league has decided to take the position that Jones and/or his team had sufficient involvement in the effort to defeat the suspension to justify a request for reimbursement of fees.

Whether Jones has a viable defense to the effort, or a mechanism for pursuing it, remains to be seen. Either way, it appears the he won’t be getting fined, but that he’ll still be forking over plenty of money to the league as a result of his effort to derail two of 345 Park Avenue’s the major agenda items from 2017.

  1. If I had it to do all over again, I’d become an NFL lawyer. It’s like a license to print money. Even more so since Goodell ascended to the throne.

  3. There is no way Jerry just rolls over and takes this. He’s gonna fight like a fat man at a cake sale. Should be interesting.

  5. So, Roger is going to claim they spent $2 million simply discussing what they might do IF Jones actually did sue them? If I were Jerry the first thing I’d demand is an itemized bill. Even by big-time law firm standards that is a huge bill to have run up when NOTHING ever went to court.

  6. It’s all in presentation. You aren’t being fined, you are contributing to the league’s legal fund. They are just dressing it up for the rubes to avoid the negative press that comes with “conduct detrimental” being in the headlines.

    Remember when we used to have “used cars”? Now we have “pre-owned cars” and they are so much better than used cars. Custodians vs janitors, secretaries vs administrative assistants, etc.

    It’s all marketing.

  8. So does the 2 Mil go back into the league pot or do the 31 other owners each get a fat check of $64.5k, courtesy of Mr. Wonderful, Jeruh Jones?

  9. The times tout there increased subscriber base while telling you to pay no attention to the 30 million dollar quarterly loss behind the curtain. They suck at news.

  10. The league has no authority to require Jones to pay anything, except by way of a fine. Let them sue Jones to recover their legal fees. “He made us waste money on needless legal fees and litigation, so in response we’re… uh…”

  11. I would like to know how the NFL incurs 2 million dollars in legal fees? I guarantee Jones does too.

    Sounds fishy and I’m betting Jones, his lawyers and accountants, will want to see an itemized bill.

    I’d pay an extra 20 grand or whatever to force them to prove a 2 million dollar bill, since 20K is a drop in the bucket to him.

  12. So Roger Goodell spent $2M on legal fees to have someone else tell him how to do his job? Sounds about right. This is exactly why Jones was arguing that the league office is a cadre of thieves.

  13. The owners should also demand reimbursement from the league for all the millions in legal costs the league wasted on the fraud also known as “deflategate”. THAT sham cost the owners more than what they will get back from Jerry.

  17. “But several owners have pushed the NFL office to fine Jones, who they believe “crossed an unspoken boundary by threatening his colleagues.””

    Gee, when one reads this sentence, it sure sounds like the NFL owners thought his conduct was detrimental to the league.

  18. Leave it Goodell and the cabal of toady resentful owners to snatch negative press from the jaws of a positive post-Superbowl lull.

  22. Since everyone is asking… $2MM in legal fees = three NY lawyers working on the matter full time for three months. I have no idea if that’s what happened, but it’s easy to reach a figure like that, especially when you plan on handing the bill to someone else.

  24. Jerry Jones will just fight this in court too, causing the NFL to spend even more on legal fees. Are they going to go after him for that money also?

    I just dont see how the other owners can force him reimburse the league for legal fees. you’d think that because they are a group of billionaires they’d realize its called the “cost of doing business”. Im the furthest thing from a Jerry Jones fan, but Im on his side on this one.

