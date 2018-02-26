Panthers release Kurt Coleman

Getty Images

The Panthers will be clearing some space under the cap by parting ways with a safety.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will release Kurt Coleman.

Coleman was set to make a base salary of $3.5 million in 2018 with a cap hit just under $5.2 million. The move will leave $2.5 million in dead money on Carolina’s cap.

Coleman joined the Panthers as a free agent in 2015 and started all 42 regular season games he played over the last three seasons. He started 12 games in 2017 and made 76 tackles.

The Panthers have Mike Adams, Colin Jones and Demetrious Cox under contract at safety for 2018 with Jairus Byrd on track to become a free agent next month.

UPDATE 2:09 p.m. ET: The Panthers announced Coleman’s release on Monday afternoon.