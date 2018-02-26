Patriots will have number of choices in draft if they want developmental QB

Posted by Charean Williams on February 26, 2018, 4:35 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots began last season with two developmental quarterback prospects behind Tom Brady. Now, they have none.

New England traded Jacoby Brissett to the Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett only days before the season opener, and they sent Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers for a second-round pick at the trade deadline in October.

The Patriots signed veteran Brian Hoyer after trading Garoppolo. Hoyer, 32, is the only other quarterback on the team’s roster besides the 40-year-old Brady, so it makes sense the Patriots would look to draft a prospect to groom behind the veterans.

“As far as the Patriots are concerned, I think there are some interesting second- and third-round potential quarterbacks this year,” NFL draft analyst Mike Mayock said in a conference call, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Mason Rudolph from Oklahoma State is a really logical player — prototypical drop-back type of guy. I don’t think he has great escapability, but I think he can do what the Patriots’ offense asks him to do. Along with him, I’d say Luke Falk [of Washington State] and Mike White [of Western Kentucky] are very interesting players, and then a notch below that I’d say Kyle Lauletta [of Richmond] and Logan Woodside [of Toledo].

“If you look at the five potential first-rounders [Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson], plus Mason Rudolph, Falk, White, Lauletta and Woodside, that’s 10 quarterbacks. In a typical draft, there are only about 11 to 12 quarterbacks that get drafted overall. So I think there is a little bit better quality in the top end, through three or four rounds, than we’re used to seeing.”

Since drafting Brady in 2000, the Patriots have drafted eight other quarterbacks. Five of those they drafted in the fourth round or higher. The quarterbacks they have drafted since Brady became their starter are Rohan Davey (fourth round, 2002), Kliff Kingsbury (sixth, 2003), Matt Cassel (seventh, 2005), Kevin O’Connell (third, 2008), Zac Robinson (seventh, 2010), Ryan Mallett (third, 2011), Garoppolo (second, 2014) and Brissett (third, 2016).

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Patriots will have number of choices in draft if they want developmental QB

  3. Given the simple fact that Tom Brady will remain the best QB in the NFL for at least another 10 seasons, the Pats hardly need to draft a QB this year. 🙂

  5. .
    The Patriots have a different criteria than most other QB needy teams. They’re not looking at what kind of player they’ll have right out of the box. They’re looking at what they can make out of a guy three years down the road.
    .

  6. This reminds me of the year the Jets thought they’d steal Hackenberg out from under the Pats because he played for Bill O’Brien at Penn State.

    Everyone has already earmarked Lauletta

  7. Pats will have them all in for a visit at once. Each one pulls on the door at TB12 and if it opens, that’s the guy they draft, like the end of Hell’s Kitchen.

  9. If they get Rudolph in round 2, that’s Garoppolo 2.0. He’s the 2nd or 3rd best QB in the class, behind Rosen and tied with Darnold depending on if you want the upside of Darnold or the more ready thing in Rudolph. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson couldn’t even complete 60% of their passes in college, to think they’ll do it in the pros… not likely. Baker isn’t Johnny but he still makes terrible personal decisions, and he’s not as athletic to Wilson or as good of a passer as Brees, as he keeps getting compared to. Closest comp is Keenum.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!