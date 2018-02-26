Rams gave a fourth and a 2019 second for Marcus Peters

Getty Images

The Chiefs are going to have to wait a year for the most meaningful part of their compensation for cornerback Marcus Peters.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chiefs will get the Rams’ fourth-round pick this year (124th overall), and their 2019 second-rounder in exchange for the star cornerback.

That’s a startlingly low price for such a talented player, but it’s clear the Chiefs didn’t want to pay Peters in the future, and didn’t think he was worth the headache the next two years while he was under his affordable rookie deal.

The fact it took so long for the terms to be known is a bit of a shock, but it’s certainly not that much better of a look for the Chiefs now.

The Rams didn’t have a second-rounder this year (from the Sammy Watkins deal), and now have just two of the first 159 picks, their own first-rounder (23rd) and their third (87th) before they pick again in the fifth (160th).

UPDATE 1:42 p.m. ET: It keeps getting better. The Chiefs are also sending this year’s sixth-rounder to the Rams in the deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.