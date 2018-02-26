Report: Dolphins to meet with Jarvis Landry’s agent on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Dolphins became the first team to use the franchise tag this offseason when they placed it on wide receiver Jarvis Landry last week, but the use of the tag doesn’t necessarily mean that Landry will be back in Miami for the 2018 season.

There’s been talk since the tag, which sets Landry up to make $16.2 million for the 2018 season, was put in place that the Dolphins would like to trade Landry rather than keep him in their offense. There may be some more clarity about those plans in the coming days.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are scheduled to meet with Landry’s agent on Wednesday while both sides are in Indianapolis during the Scouting Combine. No trade can happen unless Landry signs the tender and a team trading for him seems unlikely to do so without the chance of signing the wideout to a longer deal, so he has the ability to exert control over where the Dolphins send him.

No trade could become official until March 14, so Wednesday’s meeting won’t draw things to a close even if everybody’s on board with what Miami has in mind.