Report: Jonathan Martin checked into mental health facility

Getty Images

Former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin is reportedly getting treatment, after last week’s disturbing social media post which suggested a threat to those who bullied him in the past.

According to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Martin checked into a mental health facility.

It’s unclear if that was voluntary, after he was taken into custody last week by authorities.

Martin made a disturbing post on social media which showed a shotgun and shell casings, which included references to his old high school and the Dolphins, along with former teammate Richie Incognito.

The high school was shut down last Friday as a precaution.