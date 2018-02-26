Report: NFL prepared to fine Jerry Jones millions for conduct detrimental

Posted by Charean Williams on February 26, 2018, 3:47 PM EST
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is preparing to fine Cowboys owner Jerry Jones millions of dollars for conduct detrimental to the league, Ken Belson of the New York Times reports.

Jones sought to derail Goodell’s contract negotiations with the league after the commissioner suspended Cowboys star running Ezekiel Elliott for six games.

According to the Times, Goodell was reluctant to penalize Jones to avoid the appearance that he was seeking revenge for the Cowboys owner trying to oust him as commissioner. But several owners have pushed the NFL office to fine Jones, who they believe “crossed an unspoken boundary by threatening his colleagues.”

Jones hired high-profiled attorney David Boies in November, threatening to sue the six owners on the league’s compensation committee after it became clear Goodell would get a new deal without needing the approval of the other owners.

The newspaper reports the league will order Jones to pay the legal fees of the committee, as well as the legal expenses the NFL spent defending its decision to suspend Elliott. Elliott took the NFL to court but ended up serving the six-game suspension after eventually hitting a roadblock in the legal process.

Jones was outspoken in his belief that the league should not have suspended Elliott.

75 responses to “Report: NFL prepared to fine Jerry Jones millions for conduct detrimental

  6. There are repercussions for acting like a jackwagon. Goodell is no saint but Jerry acted like a fool. All b/c his star player gets suspended. Would JJ have been as upset had the player been a Packer or Falcon? Of course not.

  18. Can I assume one of the other owners name is Mara?

    The NFL needs to let sleeping dogs lie. Jerry stood down once, what are the odds of it being twice. #riverboatRoger

  21. Obviously, there is no “love affair” here between Jones and Commish Goodell, of the sort that existed between Jones and “his guy” Tony Romo lol

  24. So how low exactly does attendance and viewership have to go before Goodell is ousted?
    Cause i’d LOVE to see that donkeys rear gone for good…..
    Maybe Jerry can pay to get a fan review commissioned

  27. While the other part is open for debate how is it Jerry’s responsibility to pay for;

    “the legal expenses the NFL spent defending its decision to suspend Elliott.”

    Seems like a hard line to draw. Is that going to be the case going forward? It hasn’t been in the past, right? Did Kraft pay when Brady fought, and lost, his suspension in court?

  34. All the other owners that think this is fine and dandy just wait until you’re in Goodell’s cross-hairs. Just ask Jerry, Robert Kraft and Tom Benson how fun that is.

  35. Nothing the league likes enforcing as much as “unspoken boundaries”.

    First, Jones was hit with major penalties for violating the salary cap in a year with *no* salary cap. Now he’s violated another “unspoken boundary” just by being willing to take legal action but deciding not to.

    Who are the creeps fully in Goodell’s corner? Whoever they are, could they please focus on putting a good product on the field? Because right now most of them look incompetent at their primary jobs.

  36. I am by NO means a cowgirls fan. However, I’m 100% behind Jones on this bs. Goodell is a clown. Elliott, deflate gate… Let’s see how many other teams need to get screwed by this JO before they realize he needs to go.

  40. Sure the other NFL team owners are jealous and envious of Jones as the Cowboys remain the top draw in America. But it is clearly wrong for these NFL team owners to allow Goodell to enact his revenge on Jones using this pretense of violating NFL rules is completely wrong.

    Make no mistake, the NFL and its owners will regret the path Goodell has set the league on, especially when Goodell endorses disrespect to America, our military, and our flag and paving the way to ease and endorse drug use in the NFL

  41. wttoolman says:
    February 26, 2018 at 4:11 pm
    Jerry stood up for what was right. Not one other owner has the sack to do what he did!!

    —————————

    Who are you trying to fool? Jerry stood up for Jerry and nothing else. Jerry has never cared about anything other than himself. Elliot on another team would not have been much of a news story.

    The other owners are upset that he made it into a circus and ,most importantly, threatened to sue them if he didn’t get his way.

    You draw a line in the sand and embarrass your business partners, expect some retribution if they are able.

    ____________________________________

    You do know that TV viewership is down across all networks and shows, right? The NFL is still king in terms of ratings so this notion that people are turning off b/c of Goodell is nonsensical. Streaming services, non-cable setups like Roku are the cause of this. But people are still watching the NFL.

  48. “fish751 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 4:17 pm
    I am by NO means a cowgirls fan. However, I’m 100% behind Jones on this bs. Goodell is a clown. Elliott, deflate gate… Let’s see how many other teams need to get screwed by this JO before they realize he needs to go.”

    Ben Roethlisberger was suspended 6 games with no legal action taken on him. As Goodell said he was suspended essentially for Bad PR for the league- “tarnishing the shield”. The Rooney’s made Ben act right and took the suspension. No stupid press conferences and talking bad about the league. No threatening legal action. They realized any bad PR is detrimental to the league. If a single owner wants to attempt to take on the league because he thinks he’s right, let them go ahead. The precedent has been set for years.

  49. Jerry Jones was only caring about Jerry Jones. Remember, Jones was standing up for Goodall thru all these other things. But as soon as one of Jerry’s boys gets punished, then he wants to hold up Goodall’s extension and then talking crazy about suing the other owners like Al Davis did.

    As soon as you start talking Al Davis “im going to sue you” crap, you are in trouble. Jerry brought this on himself and he’s going to get hit with a monster fine.

  50. I think the point to this is that it’s not Roger vs. Jerry. From what I read it’s the other owners versus Jerry. Ownership is like a fraternity and Jerry broke rules and went against his brothers. THEY want him punished. I’m sure Roger knows it isn’t smart to cross Jerry but he would rather back the other owners than one narcissistic owner. Seems like Jerry and Roger are backed between a rock and a hard place. Should be interesting but if Roger does indeed have the backing of majority owners then I think Jerry needs to take his medicine and go to bed. If Roger doesn’t have the fraternity backing him then Jerry will and should fight this.

  52. hmmm what a conundrum – on the one hand I hate Goodell for all the Patriots non-sense and I hate Jerry because he was behind some of it and well…. because he’s Jer. Can they use this to get rid of both of them?

  54. Roger Goodell should work for Donald Trump. Both are Morons. Owners should vote for extensions not committees.

  55. Goodell is the worst thing that ever happened to the NFL. Guarantee the “several owners” include Blank and Mara. They both hate Jerry, and Goodell is their puppet.

  58. ericn42000 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 3:54 pm
    Goodell to scared to fine players kneeling for the anthem, smh Goodell is bad for the league why did they give this clown a new contract!

    I’m sorry Eric there is no rule, or law, against players kneeling for anthems. In fact that would be considered protected speech. There is however a rule against an owner working against the league and other owners in what essentially amounted to a tantrum. And shout out to other posters who recognize the JJ was on a different side when it wasn’t his own player. This is wrong on its surface.

  59. Strange that 6 owners out of 32 can force the league to discipline Jones. I would think it would at least require a majority vote. Someone link the operating agreement!

  60. Goodell better hope the other owners don’t look at this as a litmus test of sorts. A commissioner thinking more than 30 seconds ahead with the overall good of the league as his main goal would find a way to handle this quietly in a way that doesn’t give the league another black eye.

  62. If you actually read the police report on the Elliott matter and/or were aware at all concerning the facts of that case, you would understand why Jerry reacted that way. Let’s just be honest to ourselves about this, you can hate Jerry all you want for other reasons, it’s perfectly reasonable as he has a long history. However, in this case there was clearly some level of corruption going on. This isn’t about Jerry at all, it’s that this whole thing was just not right. The NFL cannibalized an innocent man so that they could start to appear like they come out on the right side of the societal debate.

  64. The owners are an absolute joke to allow Goodell to divide them against one another. Goodell even had NFL league office employees doing his personal bidding with the press against certain owners while he was negotiating a $200M deal for himself. Nowhere in the business world would this have been able to be pulled off except with the NFL owners as your “boss”.

  66. Every owner should have the right to speak out about the most corrupt sports commissioner in modern American history. The fact that some of the scumbag owners want to penalize Jones for doing so is disgusting

  67. This from the same league that celebrates players whose conduct has directly contributed to lower ratings and lost revenue? I’m no fan of Jones, but he is right to have wanted Goodell out as commissioner. The NFL is being run by an incompetent bumbler who is in the process of killing the goose that laid the golden egg.

  68. Jerry is lucky that they are not going after draft picks too. Too bad Jerry was instrumental in the deflategate punishments—he could have used Mr. Kraft as an ally this time around.

  69. jman967 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Ben Roethlisberger was suspended 6 games with no legal action taken on him. As Goodell said he was suspended essentially for Bad PR for the league- “tarnishing the shield”. The Rooney’s made Ben act right and took the suspension. No stupid press conferences and talking bad about the league. No threatening legal action. They realized any bad PR is detrimental to the league. If a single owner wants to attempt to take on the league because he thinks he’s right, let them go ahead. The precedent has been set for years.
    ——————————–
    Roethlisberger had no legal action taken against him because the authorities simply didn’t have a good case to present. Elliott was all but declared innocent of any wrong doing.

  70. Not a Jerry Jones fan, but I don’t know how his antics really qualify as being detrimental. Also, it’s just a strange dynamic set up when you have an employee of the league fining one of his bosses. It doesn’t set a good precedent in any workplace… maybe if not so many of the league owners were trust fund kids, they’d realize it’s no way to run a business.

    Furthermore, I can’t help but think it’s a leak from Park Ave. that Roger has been “hesitant” to act just to put him in a good light. Meanwhile, none of the owners have the fortitude to speak publicly or hold vote. I guess it’s just business as usual for the NFL– a small group of owners strong-arm the Commish to do as they see fit, and they all do their best to come out smelling rosie.

  73. Whether you. agree with Jerry or not, he seemed to
    be exercising his ownership rights as well as his
    right to disagree.
    There is a lot to this. I’m sure Snyder and Jerry are since
    upset when they for “ fined “ for violating the salary cap
    In an uncapped year. One could argue that they both were
    penalized for not colluding. Or for not violating Federal Labor Laws.
    Then there is the story behind the St. Louis Rams move to
    LA. It has to be embarrassing to Art Rooney who was in charge of the
    Committee on Los Angelos Opportunities was completely ignored when
    he

  74. This fine really doesn’t mean anything to a billionaire.
    I personally like Jones standing up for his team after getting it stuck to him. I wish Bob Kraft would have backed his play. There are a few teams outside of New York that Goodell has stuck it to and now Goodell is going to teach Jerry a Lesson. I wouldn’t mind having a few drinks with Jones tonight just get his gut reaction.

  75. Look I got no skin in the game here as none of this impacts what happens on the field. I’ll preface my opinion by saying I think Goodell is not a good commissioner but Jones needs to know that you reap what you sow. His petulant childish behavior of pretending he is the most powerful owner and trashing the compition committee was a fools errand and hurt the league in a season when you had 2 owners, one a racist the other accused of sexual harassment giving the league a black eye. The league and less financially secure owners needs to show solidarity not wild Wild West. Jones won’t be the last owner to disagree with a commissioner but if Goodell is successful at securing this fine he will most likely be the last to selfishly impact the revenue stream for 31 other owners

