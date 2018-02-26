Report: Tyler Eifert cleared for offseason work

Getty Images

Tight end Tyler Eifert is set to become a free agent next month and one of the big questions for any potential suitor is going to be about Eifert’s health.

Eifert has played in just 10 games over the last two seasons as he’s dealt with back problems that have necessitated multiple surgeries. He also had a procedure to remove a cyst from his knee after landing on injured reserve last season and dealt with an ankle injury heading into the 2016 season, so there’s plenty of reason for teams to worry about making an investment in Eifert as a free agent.

For the moment, however, Eifert is sending out good news about his status. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Eifert has been cleared to participate in OTAs this spring and that teams have been updated about his condition with the start of free agency a little more than two weeks away.

When Eifert was healthy, he was an important part of the Bengals offense and a potent target in the red zone. With 39 games played in five NFL seasons, though, he likely hasn’t been healthy often enough for teams to send much more than speculative offers his way as a free agent.