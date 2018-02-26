Report: Vikings not expected to use franchise tag on Case Keenum

Posted by Josh Alper on February 26, 2018, 12:27 PM EST
Getty Images

Case Keenum stepped into the Vikings lineup in Week Two and his run as the starting quarterback lasted all the way until the team’s loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, which left Keenum in pretty good position to land a payday as an impending free agent this offseason.

That payday may not be coming from the Vikings. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are not expected to use the franchise tag on Keenum before the March 6 deadline to do so.

That doesn’t mean Keenum will be leaving Minnesota. He could still sign a deal to remain with the Vikings for a second season, but it certainly raises the likelihood that he’ll be hearing from other teams once the “legal tampering” window opens a couple of days before the league year starts on March 14.

It also will fuel speculation that Minnesota might be making a run at signing Kirk Cousins as a free agent in hopes that he can help the team make the final steps that eluded them in their quest for a Super Bowl this season.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Report: Vikings not expected to use franchise tag on Case Keenum

  1. Good because there is no way he’s worth 24 mil for a season. If you are willing to do that then just go for it & pay a few mil more and take a shot for Brees or Cousins.

  4. As they shouldn’t! His talents are not special. Just because the Vikes went 13-3 does not mean they did it with stellar QB play. Rex Grossman “took” the Bears to a Super Bowl…..because of a nasty D and great special teams. Let Keenum walk for an over inflated paycheck from another team. Try to get Cousins, within reason. He has Bradfords arm with Keenums health.

  5. Once again, the defense let the Eagles score at will. I agree that the QB position is critical, but this is not what stopped thier championship run. Something was obviously wrong with the defense, something they probably covered up and compensated for all year. But the Eagles exposed some sort of weakness against quick timing throws. Now other teams see how you beat them. And the O-line statistically was very good but in reality CK made countless throws while running for his life all season long. It was this passing that set up the running game, not dominant O-line play. Let’s not pretend that Cousins or any other QB can fix these things. The good news Is I believe Zimmer can.

  6. Case is a great guy with some serious moxie and guts. He didn’t have a good game in Philly, but then again, neither did the other 52 players or ANY of the coaching staff.. That game was a complete disaster from top to bottom and the Vikings fans forget what got them there and the love fest for Case after winning 13 games off the bench and putting that Miracle ball where only Diggs could catch it. Not saying he warrants a big contract, but the dude has taken a lot of heat for his team’s inexcusable showing (or lack of) in the most important game in the teams history. I wish the best for Case and his family, he’s a class act.

  8. IMO, Vikings are one guy away from the SB. If they get Cousins they’ll be a contender for the next 2-3 years. Better take advantage now while the window is still open because it closes very fast.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!