Report: Vikings not expected to use franchise tag on Case Keenum

Case Keenum stepped into the Vikings lineup in Week Two and his run as the starting quarterback lasted all the way until the team’s loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, which left Keenum in pretty good position to land a payday as an impending free agent this offseason.

That payday may not be coming from the Vikings. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are not expected to use the franchise tag on Keenum before the March 6 deadline to do so.

That doesn’t mean Keenum will be leaving Minnesota. He could still sign a deal to remain with the Vikings for a second season, but it certainly raises the likelihood that he’ll be hearing from other teams once the “legal tampering” window opens a couple of days before the league year starts on March 14.

It also will fuel speculation that Minnesota might be making a run at signing Kirk Cousins as a free agent in hopes that he can help the team make the final steps that eluded them in their quest for a Super Bowl this season.