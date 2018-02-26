Report: Washington is shopping Su’a Cravens

Getty Images

Washington is shopping safety Su'a Cravens, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. That is not surprising given how Cravens left the team last season.

The league granted Cravens his request for reinstatement two weeks ago, and he intends to play in 2018. A return to the Washington locker room would appear complicated since Cravens walked away days before the start of the 2017 season.

Defensive back DeAngelo Hall recently admitted the timing of Cravens’ departure last season would be “a tough thing for a lot of guys in this locker room to just look past.”

Cravens was dealing with a knee injury when he left, and his agent recently revealed Cravens sought treatment for post-concussion syndrome while sitting out. Cravens has received medical clearance to resume his career.

Cravens, a second-round pick in 2016, played 11 games, with three starts, and made 33 tackles and intercepted a pass as a rookie.