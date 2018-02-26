Rumblings growing louder that Vikings will be “players” for Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

The rumblings of Minnesota’s interest in Kirk Cousins are growing louder.

Several reports have surfaced saying the Vikings will enter into the bidding for Cousins. The Broncos and Jets also are expected to go after the quarterback.

NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt predicted Cousins would land in Minnesota, tweeting, “If I were a betting man, I’d say that’s where he lands. Certainly interest on both sides.”

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media said the “Vikings are going to be players for Kirk Cousins,” and his co-worker, Ian Rapoport, added the “Vikings are going to be in very heavy on Cousins.”

Charles Robinson of Yahoo offered his take after arriving in Indianapolis, tweeting, “Vikings and Cousins is a legit thing. But it’s all going to come down to money. Same with Broncos. Jets may be the only team willing to blow it out.”

The Vikings, it was reported earlier in the day, have decided not to use the franchise tag on Case Keenum. But they have plenty of options, even if Cousins gets out of their price range.