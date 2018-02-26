Russell Wilson lives out dream by taking batting practice with Yankees

Getty Images

Russell Wilson wore the pinstripes for the first time Monday and hit six home runs during batting practice with the Yankees.

“This is what I’ve known my whole life,” Wilson said, via Coley Harvey of ESPN. “Now, I couldn’t just step on a basketball court. I wouldn’t be good at basketball, but baseball, it’s like riding a bike once you get back out there for me. It’s not an easy sport, though. It’s very, very difficult.”

The Seahawks quarterback will spend the week with the Yankees after the Rangers traded him to New York last week. The Yankees are the team he grew up hoping to join one day.

“It’s definitely one of the coolest things I’ve ever done,” Wilson said, adding a nod to Babe Ruth. “I tried to get No. 3, but I think somebody had it already.

“Ever since I was a young kid I always dreamed to be a Yankee. I always watched them. My favorite player was Derek Jeter growing up, watching him, his professionalism and how he played.”