Steelers safety Sean Davis sued for snapchat video allegedly disparaging Chick-fil-A employee

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis is being sued by a family for libel, cyberbullying, intentional infliction of emotional distress and slander after allegedly mocking a teenage boy who worked at a Chick-fil-A on his Snapchat account.

According to Paula Reed Ward of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the complaint claims that the boy was the subject of bullying at school after the video was posted.

A recording of the video quotes Davis as saying “Chick-fil-A got little kids. This kid like eight years old. No wonder the lines be so long at Chick-fil-A,” which was accompanied by “an emoji of a face laughing until tears were flowing out of its eyes, representing how funny looking he thought minor-plaintiff was,” per the complaint.

Andrew Leger, an attorney representing the family, said that they tried to have the matter settled with the courts involvement and asked Davis to do a public service announcement condemning cyberbullying. Leger claims that offer was rejected. Davis’ agent, Eugene Lee, called it a frivolous lawsuit and said Davis offered to host the boy and two friends at training camp and also invited him to a football camp in Washington D.C. where he would address the cyberbullying issue. That was rejected by the family.

Instead, a lawsuit has been filed instead to determine any fault and potential liabilities in he matter.

Davis has started 25 of 32 games played in his two seasons with the Steelers. He had 92 tackles with three interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and eight passes defended last season for Pittsburgh.