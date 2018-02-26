Tim Tebow nursing ankle injury in Mets camp

Getty Images

We’ll be in the full immersion of the Scouting Combine later this week, but for the moment, we have to sprinkle in the near-football news where we can.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Mets minor-leaguer and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is nursing a sprained left ankle after proving himself unable to walk on water.

Specifically, it was an accident involving a sprinkler head from the irrigation system at the Mets complex.

“I’m trying to be smart about it and keep [the ankle] taped,” Tebow said after Sunday’s workouts.

He was scheduled for an X-ray yesterday afternoon, and if there’s no structural damage, he might still be the designated hitter in his spring training debut later today.