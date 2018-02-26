Tom Benson remains hospitalized, in stable condition

Getty Images

Saints owner Tom Benson remains in the hospital, after he was admitted last week with flu-like symptoms.

Via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Benson remains in the intensive care unit at Ochsner Medical Center, but is in stable condition.

Benson has been treated for the flu since being admitted last Wednesday.

“He is stable and Mrs. Benson thanks everyone for their kind support, prayers and well-wishes,” team spokesman Greg Bensel said in a statement.

The 90-year-old Benson was also hospitalized last October after he was said to have “brief weakness.”