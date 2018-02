Getty Images

The Bills are signing veteran cornerback Vontae Davis to a one-year deal, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reports.

Davis tweeted confirmation, writing “#BillsMafia.”

Davis, 29, visited five teams, selecting Buffalo over Cleveland, San Francisco, Oakland and Miami. The Colts cut Davis in November.

He made 17 tackles in four games in 2017.

The Dolphins made Davis a first-round pick in 2009. Miami traded him to Indianapolis in 2012.