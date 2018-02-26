Will free-agent quarterbacks fall victim to collusion?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 26, 2018, 11:48 AM EST
Getty Images

For the first time since the NFL launched a system of free agency that relies heavily on a salary cap, a healthy complement of veteran quarterbacks soon will hit the open market. And even though recent growth in the salary cap indicates that someone already should be making more than $30 million per year at the quarterback position, there’s a not-so-subtle sense emerging that teams will refuse to overspend.

It could be coincidental, fueled by a mutual realization based on Jacksonville’s decision to keep Blake Bortles at $18 million per year that it becomes impossible to contend if too much money is devoted to the quarterback position. It also could be deliberately coincidental; it could be the product of collusion.

Yes, collusion happens. Yes, it’s hard to prove collusion. (Colin Kaepernick‘s pending grievance may prove otherwise.) Regardless, the league has a built-in structure for communicating to teams cautionary tales of overspending, and for nudging them away from blowing the curve. Coincidentally (or not), reports have emerged in recent days that teams like the Jets won’t give Kirk Cousins a blank check — and that teams like the Cardinals aren’t even interested in joining what could become a runaway bid process for the first healthy franchise quarterback under the age of 30 to hit the open market.

This dynamic could impact other quarterbacks, like Drew Brees. A team intent on competing to win the Super Bowl this year should offer him $30 million per year. Don’t be surprised if people start talking about his age or otherwise picking nits about the current state of his game, as a precursor to no one offering dramatically more than whatever the Saints will pay.

Ditto for lesser options like Case Keenum and A.J. McCarron. Some now believe that each guy will be hard pressed to get more than Bortles got from the Jaguars.

Then there are the red-flag veterans, competent players with lingering knee problems. The money simply may not be there for Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater, if the money isn’t as big as it was expected to be for Cousins, Brees, Keenum, and McCarron.

The ultimate leverage for most quarterback-needy teams will be the draft, where potential quarterbacks can be found at very affordable five-year deals. Look at the list of annual pay rates for quarterbacks; the bottom third of it is full of players operating under the terms of assembly-line deals crafted by a system aimed at preventing busts from stealing money — and that also allows teams to squat on talented players for four or five years at well-below-market rates.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Will free-agent quarterbacks fall victim to collusion?

  1. not one of the qbs mentioned other than brees has won consistently in their career. brees wants to stay in new orleans. the other qbs are at the mercy of what any gm/team will pay for them. the teams have every right to pay or not pay whatever they want, regardless if they agree to not overpay for an inconsistent producer. this is not collusion.

  2. Sometimes a bunch of people each deciding to not do something stupid is not any actual plot or collusion on anyones part. Sometimes its just a bunch of people each making a decision against doing something stupid.

  3. The smartest quarterback in the NFL is Tom Brady. Tom takes less money than he could have because he knows that to win consistently if one player makes too much you can’t put a quality team around him. And Tom wants to win Super Bowls not become the richest player in football.

  4. I don’t understand how healthy market criticism of these player’s about their ability to play and how well they fit each team’s financial situation is “Collusion”.

    Teams making rational decisions for their own team effect other teams in the market…yes that happens in any specified market environment. That’s not collusion. That’s simply market forces at work.

    COLLUSION WOULD BE THE TEAMS INTENTIONALLY WORKING TOGETHER to specifically effect the FA market.

  5. Thank you for the laugh about Kaepernick. He has not found a team because he is not that good, is a distraction, and would offend near three-quarters of the NFL fan base.

    Common sense and not collusion keeps Kaep unemployed.

  7. If the NFLPA was led by anyone competent, they would just push to RAISE THE SALARY FLOOR spent per team under the Cap.

    That way, collusion of any kind would be worthless because the money would be spent on one of their members regardless.

  8. Maybe it’s because none of these guys are worth $30 million per season and somehow, against all odds, teams have finally smartened up and realized it’s not worth paying a ton of money for mediocre talent. If you miss on one of these signings you’re stuck in a ditch for 5-10 years.

  9. Good article Florio. While I don’t think CK’s case will prove anything (it’s just one case), I do think collusion happens and it is hard to prove. I believe there is a real chance that people are talking behind the scenes and deciding the caps on some of these players – but I also have to admit I am not sure that is a bad thing. When you have players out there with no portfolio, like McCarron (Case Keenum had a great year, but his body of work suggests he could be in the same boat), why should they get the benefit of market value without having to prove they can be a franchise QB?

    I still think incentive laden contracts can solve the problem. Pay them $16M. But give them $9M in incentives if you hit certain milestones – one of which might even be a playoff win if you are say…..Andy Dalton.

  10. If all the team is doing is publicly stating they won’t overpay for a particular player or position, that is not collusion. If they are working behind the scenes with other teams to artificially keep the salaries down, then that is collusion. But as Florio said, going to be hard to prove that unless you have an email or tapped phone call stating it.

  11. Of all the QBs talked about this offseason, the only ones that would excite me are Garropalo (sp?) and Brees, and they’re both staying with their teams. The rest of the QBs will be overpaid, which would simply make me turn to the draft.

  12. Why is it collusion that the teams are starting to get smarter?

    Here are the currently highest paid QBs

    1. Matt Stafford – 27 million
    2. Derek Carr – 25 million
    3. Andrew Luck – 24,594,000
    4. Carson Palmer – 24,350,000
    5. Drew Brees – 24,250,000
    6. Kirk Cousins – 23,943,600
    7. Joe FLacco – 22,133,333
    8. Aaron Rodgers – 22 million
    9. Russel Wilson – 21,900,000
    10. Ben Roethlisberger – 21,850,000

    1/2 of these QBs have never been past the 2nd round of the playoffs. You have to get to #5 before you see a QB that has made it to the SB.

    And the top 4 when they got their big contracts really didn’t add up to the money that was spent on them. Why should they have the banks broken for them?

    That isn’t collusion, that is common sense.

  14. Brees should get paid, the Vikes should sign Cousins to a heavily incentive laden contract, then sign Keenum to a 2 year nice sized contract, the rest will be out of the league in 2 years

  15. Well, I’ve colluded with my wife to not pay any of these guys. We’re not renewing our season tickets after many years of owning them. Sick and tired of all the BS – the horrendous officiating that’s dismissed as “just another bad call”, the kneeling, the prices & salaries that escalate at exponentially faster rates than any fan’s own income rises, etc. At some point you hit a wall – the NFL has hit it for a LOT of people.

  18. 10-15 years from now we are going to look back at Drew Brees one Super Bowl win and say “I wonder how many Superbowls he could have had if he was taking Tom Bray money rather than strangle the roster money.”

  20. This article is pure speculation designed to gin up collusion talk because there is nothing else to talk about right now.

    Each of the quarterbacks mentioned in this article has question marks, including Blake Bortles. Bortles has been consistently inconsistent throughout his four years in the league.

    Brees isn’t going anywhere, and the idea that the Saints aren’t going to give him a worthwhile salary will soon be proven wrong.

    Keenum had a great season, but at age thirty, it took him quite a long time to put that season together. Viking fans remember all too well the last time an experienced QB put together a season like that, Randall Cunningham was given a (for that time) high-end money, and was benched six games into that five year contract.

    McCarron is unproven as a professional and shouldn’t expect megabucks until he proves he’s worth it. Bradford is too injury-prone to keep getting $15 million a year. Bridgewater is going to have to prove himself again, right or wrong.

    Kaepernick carries too much baggage and would harm the brand of any team which signs him. He alone is responsible for his current plight. That collusion lawsuit is a joke; a desperate attempt to salvage a career he frittered away.

    Meanwhile, Carson Wentz, Jared Goff, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, and other franchise QBs who have proven their mettle will continue to jockey for the highest paid player in the league.

  21. So when does common sense become collusion? If the cap ceiling were raised even more teams would be more generous, however, using 1/6 of your budget on a QB is ridiculous. Especially a QB who didn’t come into the league as a franchise QB.

  22. Reports were that the Jets would break the bank. Then the Jets realized they had a leak that just destroyed negotiating position so they “leaked” that they won’t give Cousins a blank check. Which shows how utterly worthless these reports are.

    Cousins is in line to get $30 million a year. The Jets, Browns, Vikings all have the cap space to get it done. Denver and Buffalo can get there easily if they make a cut or two. The Cards wish they had the cap space to give him $30 million given their draft position.

    This article is going to look silly when Cousins signs for close to $30 million a year.

  23. The concept that the next guy has to make more than the last guy needs to end. It simply isn’t sustainable.

  24. There is an adage in auctions that the true value of something is what the second place bid wsa worth.

    Sportswriters and talking heads keep throwing out more than $30 M per year for Cousins. That marketplace likely has only one team in it and that team may change its mind about QB needs (draft position has a lot to do with that). The marketplace at $25 M is much broader.

  25. dolphins4 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 12:03 pm
    The smartest quarterback in the NFL is Tom Brady. Tom takes less money than he could have because he knows that to win consistently if one player makes too much you can’t put a quality team around him. And Tom wants to win Super Bowls not become the richest player in football.

    _______________

    Stop with this myth. Tom Brady took less money because he doesn’t need it. His wife has more money then he will ever sniff. Tom Brady could play for the league minimum and it wouldn’t both his family financially one bit

    99.9% of NFL players are worried about setting their families up, in many cases, for generations to come. Brady is part of the 0.1% that does not factor in for

  26. It would not surprise me if this was true. I think the old boy network is alive and well in the NFL. it is amazing what goes on behind doors and you find out 18 years later…case in point check out the 30 -30 Bill and Bill episode…. it is very telling that the NFL wanted Parcells to go to NYJ and that was a fix if ever there was one. So this isn’t surprising at all.

  27. I agree that QBs are a key part of a team. But paying a guy so much that it hampers a team’s ability to keep talented players around him doesn’t make sense. Thirty million? Seriously? How do you keep a good O-line, 2-3 WRs, two TEs, and 2-3 RBs around him in order to win consistently? And we’re not even talking about the defense. Even at a cap of $175M, paying one guy $30M is nuts.

    I’m not sold on all the Cousins mania. Foles makes more sense. Keenum is one big ‘If’.

  28. “Haha this has to be a joke, you are only worth as much is someone is willing to pay, I would not go over 25 mil a year for Cousins. He is not worth 30 mil a year.”

    So if someone pays him 30, is he worth 30?

    Me, I don’t think he’s worth 25 or 30 mil a year…he’s not one of the best QBs in the league so he shouldn’t get paid the most or top 3 or whatever. BUT…someone will probably pay him that because they’ll have to overpay to land him.

  29. I guess there is collusion in every market as well? Teams aren’t as desperate as others. Most want to overspend to lock in the future, not pick someone up to maybe? win now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!