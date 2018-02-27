49ers announce contract extension with Garry Gilliam

Getty Images

The 49ers signed center Daniel Kilgore to a contract extension earlier this offseason and they announced a deal with another offensive lineman on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Garry Gilliam to a two-year extension. Gilliam joined the team after signing an offer sheet with them as a restricted free agent last year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the deal is worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed.

Gilliam played eight games for the 49ers in 2017 and made his first start of the year at right tackle against the Eagles on October 29. Gilliam injured his knee in that game and landed on season-ending injured reserve in early November.

Gilliam entered the league with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He made 29 starts for Seattle over the 2015 and 2016 seasons before moving on to their NFC West counterparts.