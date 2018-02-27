Bills host free agent Chris Ivory

Getty Images

The Bills aren’t waiting on the start of free agency to start working on their team.

After signing cornerback Vontae Davis, they’re having another run at the discard pile, as running back Chris Ivory visited them yesterday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Ivory was cut last week by the Jaguars, and is reportedly setting up other visits.

Ivory did his best work in the AFC East, rushing for 1,070 yards in 2015 for the Jets. but he managed just 821 yards in two seasons with the Jaguars.

He’s turning 30 in March, and would provide a solid backup option to LeSean McCoy.