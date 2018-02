Getty Images

Chris Ivory left Buffalo headed for Cleveland, where he interviews with the Browns today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Jaguars cut Ivory last week.

Ivory, who turns 30 next month, rushed for 382 yards and a touchdown on 112 carries. He has rushed for 4,852 yards in eight NFL seasons.

The Browns could lose running back Isaiah Crowell in free agency.

Ivory could have more visits before he decides where he wants to spent next season.