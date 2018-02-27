Chiefs called every team in the league on Marcus Peters

Getty Images

The Chiefs didn’t get much for Marcus Peters, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

According to Peter King of SI.com, the Chiefs called every team in the league while shopping the high-profile (for good or for ill) cornerback, but 28 of those teams either said no thanks or offered nothing of any value.

They eventually had to put a sixth-rounder with the Pro Bowl corner to get the Rams to give them back a fourth-rounder this year and a second-round pick in 2019. That’s hardly what you’d think to be good value for such a talented player. King mentioned that one team offered a mid-round pick (speculating that it was either Cleveland or the Colts).

The 49ers were reportedly involved to a certain point, but a number of factors contributed to the depressed market. The fact that the Colts didn’t want him may have contributed to scaring teams off, since General Manager Chris Ballard was with the Chiefs when Peters was scouted and drafted in the first round in 2015. Assuming he knows all the background and took a pass might have made some believe Peters was more trouble than he’s worth.

And since word gets around pretty quickly in the league, the perception that the Chiefs were involved in a fire sale was enough to keep them from getting anything good in exchange.