Colts add Tom Rathman to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Colts may be a losing a former 49ers running back in free agency, but they’re adding one to the coaching staff.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the Colts are hiring former 49ers fullback and longtime assistant Tom Rathman to coach running backs.

Rathman, 55, was out of the league last year when he wasn’t retained by coach Kyle Shanahan, but worked for the 49ers from 1997-2002 and 2009-16.

He was also a key part of two Super Bowl champions as a player for the 49ers, a versatile pass-catcher and blocker.

The Colts are likely to have a new look in the backfield this year, as veteran Frank Gore‘s expected to leave in free agency.