Colts finalize coaching staff

Getty Images

The hirings didn’t come in the usual order for a team bringing in a new head coach, but the Colts have announced the final makeup of Frank Reich’s first staff in Indianapolis.

Three of the coaches were hired ahead of Reich when it looked like Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would be taking the job. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and defensive line coach Mike Phair are staying on under Reich.

Eberflus and Phair will be joined on defense by linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, cornerbacks coach Jonathan Gannon, safeties coach Alan Williams and defensive quality control coach David Overstreet II. The Gannon and Overstreet hirings were not previously reported.

The Colts previously announced the hiring of offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and previous reports brought word that running backs coach Tom Rathman, wide receivers coach Kevin Patullo, tight ends coach Tom Manning and assistant offensive line coach Bobby Johnson would be on the staff. The Colts announced those hires along with assistant quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady and offensive quality control coach Gunnard Twyner on Tuesday. There is no quarterbacks coach, but Sirianni may be handling that job while Reich calls the offensive plays.

Frank Ross will be the team’s assistant special teams coach and work under Bubba Ventrone in that capacity.