Colts hire Kevin Patullo as wide receivers coach

The Colts are hiring Kevin Patullo as wide receivers coach, Alex Marvez of the Sporting News reports.

Patullo spent last season as an offensive analyst at Texas A&M.

He broke into the NFL as an offensive assistant and quality control coach with Kansas City (2007-08) and Buffalo (2010-11). Patullo also has served as an assistant wide receivers coach for the Bills (2012) and Titans (2014) and as quarterbacks coach for the Jets (2015-16).

The Colts are finalizing their staff, having hired Tom Rathman as running backs coach.