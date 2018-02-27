Cowboys expect to get long-term deal with Zack Martin

Getty Images

The Cowboys began working on a new contract for Zack Martin a year ago. They didn’t get a long-term deal done then but faced no pressure having picked up Martin’s fifth-year option.

A new deal to make Martin the highest-paid guard in football is expected to happen sooner than later.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team has a meeting scheduled with Martin’s agent, Tom Condon, during the combine.

“We do have a planned meeting with Tom,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I’m always optimistic. Usually when we want to get something done, we can figure it out. It takes two to tango at the end of the day. Certainly he’s a great player; he’s a guy we want to have a Cowboy uniform on for the rest of his career if we can do that. We’ve got some work to do.”

Martin is under contract for $9.3 million for 2018.

Cleveland’s Kevin Zeitler signed a five-year, $60 million deal last year, making his $12 million average the highest at the position.