Cowboys will tender David Irving as a restricted free agent

The Cowboys have a couple of impending restricted free agents on their roster and they plan to tender a contract to at least one of them.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Tuesday that the team will tender defensive lineman David Irving. Jones said the team has not yet figured out what level tender they’ll put forth.

The team could use a first-, second- or original round tender. If they opt for the latter, they would not receive any compensation if another team signed Irving to a contract that Dallas opted not to match.

Irving missed four games while serving a PED suspension and missed four others because of a concussion, but his seven sacks in eight games makes it easy to understand why the team wants him back in 2018. That pass rushing ability is also the sort of thing that interests other teams, so the Cowboys will likely issue a tender that includes draft pick compensation when it comes time to make things official.