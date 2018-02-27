Donnie Jones announces his retirement

Getty Images

Donnie Jones had the only punt in Super Bowl LII and the 41-yard boot will go down as the final one of his NFL career.

Jones announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

“After 14 seasons in the NFL, I have decided to retire so that I can spend more time with my family,” Jones said in a statement through the team. “I am grateful for all those who have supported me throughout the years. Specifically, I would like to thank Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson and the entire Eagles organization for allowing me to be a part of their family for the past five seasons. I will truly miss my teammates, coaches, friends and the best fans in the NFL. Although I am retiring, I will always be an Eagle and will forever have a special place in my heart for the city of Philadelphia. It is a great honor to be a part of the first Super Bowl championship team in Eagles history and there is no better way to finish my career.”

Jones began his career with the Seahawks in 2004, moved on to Miami for two years and then spent five years with the Rams. After a one-year stint in Houston, Jones moved on to Philadelphia and played every game for them over the last five seasons. He’s played in the last 208 games overall, which put him third behind behind Shane Lechler and Jason Witten in terms of consecutive games played by an active player until Tuesday’s announcement.