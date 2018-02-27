Greetings from Indy

Getty Images

The PFT contingent is slowly arriving in Indianapolis for this year’s Scouting Combine. Starting Wednesday, PFT Live will be coming at you live from the Indianapolis Convention Center, where press conferences and radio/TV shows will originate all week.

Joining the live show will be NFLPA president Eric Winston and Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. After the show, we’re scheduled to tape interviews with Bills coach Sean McDermott, Rams coach Sean McVay, Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst, Bears coach Matt Nagy and G.M. Ryan Pace, Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman, Jaguars G.M. Dave Caldwell, Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman, Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Texans coach Bill O’Brien, and Broncos president of football operations and G.M. John Elway.

More coaches and General Managers will be joining the show later in the week. Our good friend Pat McAfee, former Colts punter and current Barstool jack-of-all trades, will visit the set as well — if we can get him in the building.

Join us live at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio (Sirius XM 205), and stay tuned to PFT for videos of the various interviews to appear throughout the day and night and beyond.