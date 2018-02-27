John Mara: “Right language” for change to catch rule is a challenge

Getty Images

Word from Indianapolis on Tuesday is that the league’s Competition Committee is considering eliminating the “going to the ground” portion of the catch rule in order to clarify what constitutes a completed pass in the 2018 season and beyond.

Giants co-owner John Mara is part of that committee and he confirmed that the group is mulling such a change. Mara said that the committee is “unanimous” in the belief that disputed plays involving Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in the 2014 playoffs and Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson should be catches.

Mara cited another play from this year as one he also believes should be a catch, but allows that finding the right way to phrase the rule presents a “challenge” as they prepare a change to the rulebook.

“The Jesse James play, I think should be a completion, but I’m not sure we’re unanimous on that,” Mara said, via ESPN.com. “But plays where guys seem to make the catch and then make a football move with it, I think most of us agree those should be completions. Now it’s just a question of coming up with the right language.”

Mara said “we’re going to try” to have a new rule ready for the league meetings set for late March.