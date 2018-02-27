John Mara: “Right language” for change to catch rule is a challenge

Posted by Josh Alper on February 27, 2018, 3:31 PM EST
Word from Indianapolis on Tuesday is that the league’s Competition Committee is considering eliminating the “going to the ground” portion of the catch rule in order to clarify what constitutes a completed pass in the 2018 season and beyond.

Giants co-owner John Mara is part of that committee and he confirmed that the group is mulling such a change. Mara said that the committee is “unanimous” in the belief that disputed plays involving Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant in the 2014 playoffs and Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson should be catches.

Mara cited another play from this year as one he also believes should be a catch, but allows that finding the right way to phrase the rule presents a “challenge” as they prepare a change to the rulebook.

“The Jesse James play, I think should be a completion, but I’m not sure we’re unanimous on that,” Mara said, via ESPN.com. “But plays where guys seem to make the catch and then make a football move with it, I think most of us agree those should be completions. Now it’s just a question of coming up with the right language.”

Mara said “we’re going to try” to have a new rule ready for the league meetings set for late March.

20 responses to “John Mara: “Right language” for change to catch rule is a challenge

  1. Its wasn’t always a cluster-fudge what was and wasn’t a catch. Can’t we just go back to those rules? Why keep trying to re-invent the wheel or custom design rules based off a few high profile plays for years past?

  2. First off, it is pretty telling when a Mara agrees that a Cowboys player caught the ball. If he can see it then it should be fairly obvious for the entire world. Second, I would like to know who all is on the competition committee. That would go a long ways into telling you who isn’t onboard Jesse James not catching the ball.

  5. It should be a catch if the receiver has control going out of bounds, crosses the goal line, or back of the end zone; play over so a bobble out of the field of play immaterial. As with a runner, the ground cannot cause an incomplete catch. If he has control going to the ground and any portion of leg/arm touches the ground, play over.

  6. I’m old. I’ve been watching NFL football for over 50 years. The catch rule was not broken. Occasionally we would see replays of missed calls. Now that we have replay, go back to the good rule, and we have perfection.

  7. Define a catch as possession, one or two hands, clear control. Stop conflating it with everything else that happens or can happen after a player gains possession. How many feet you have in bounds doesn’t determine possession, it determines if you were in bounds or out. Whether you lost control when you hit the ground doesn’t determine possession, it determines whether you lost possession or were down on the field of play.

  12. Simple is easiest … 3 questions

    1. Does the receiver have the ball “under control”? (control in this instance is 2 points of contact hand+forearm, Arm+body, 2 hands, etc). Doesn’t matter if is moving as long as it stays in contact until question #2 is answered.

    2. Does/is more than 1 body part touch(ing) the field in bounds? (get rid of 2 feet OR 1 knee OR elbow, etc.)

    3. Did the receiver have the ball in his hands / arms BEFORE the ball touched the ground?

    IF these questions are a yes, then it’s a catch. If the ball comes out AFTER all 3 have been answered (and the receiver isn’t down) it’s a catch and fumble. Simple.

  14. Supposedly Goodell told Al Riveron to stop being so technical when reviewing catches during the super bowl.
    The game was more fun to watch too.

    The NFL needs to realize that if they make the game suck for viewers they will have fewer viewers eventually. Maybe not the hard core fans. but the occasional fan may drift away. How much would a 10% decline in viewers over 5 years impact the next TV contract?

  15. Whatever language they come up with … I hope the take the time to stress test it. Look at all the catches in 2018 (not just the contested ones)… and see how it impacts the call on the field.

    Rule changes always have unintended consequences and they should have an idea what they are before implementation.

  16. If a player has his toes inbounds along the sideline, makes a sideline catch, and proceeds to fall and loses the ball after he hits the ground on the sideline, will it be a catch?

  18. there will always be disagreement on what’s a catch. falling to the ground and losing the ball is not a catch.

  19. The issue is if it is a bang bang 2 hands possession catch, there will be a BUNCH of fumbles that happen on what would have been incompletions.

    That was why the rule is currently maintain the catch to the ground if they are falling.

    It is not a great rule, but it is easier to call than what would be with the fumbles occuring from quick possession catches.

