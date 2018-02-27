Jonathan Casillas bracing for potential exit from Giants

Getty Images

After three years with the New York Giants, linebacker Jonathan Casillas isn’t overly optimistic of his chances to return to the team in 2018.

The Giants have a new coaching staff in place under head coach Pat Shurmur and Casillas is set to become a free agent next month. He’s also coming off wrist and neck injuries that ended his season after eight games last year. With that in mind, he thinks it’s unlikely he’ll be back with the Giants.

“I’ve spoken to (the Giants) briefly. I didn’t have a formal conversation with them about any contract or getting me back there or anything like that,” Casillas said, via Alex Marvez of the Sporting News. “It doesn’t seem like they love me as much as the old staff did.”

Casillas has played nine years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Giants. His only long-term starting stints came with the Giants where he started 30 of 39 games played over the last three seasons. He had a career-high 96 tackles with 1.5 sacks and eight passes defended in 2016.

Casillas said he wants to remain in New York but knows he’s only one part of the equation necessary for that to occur.

“I’ve been around enough to understand the game,” he said. “I might not be as hot a commodity as I used to be. But whoever gets me, if it’s somebody else and not the Giants, they’re going to get a great player and a great leader in the locker room.”