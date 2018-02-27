Jordan Howard: We’ve got to get some receivers to help Mitch Trubisky

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 27, 2018, 12:32 PM EST
Getty Images

Bears running back Jordan Howard will be keeping an eye on General Manager Ryan Pace next month, and hoping Pace can bring Chicago a more balanced offense.

Howard said on NFL Network that the Bears need to give quarterback Mitchell Trubisky if their offense is going to take the next step.

“We’ve got to go after some receivers,” Howard said. “We definitely got to get some receivers to help Mitch. I feel like that’s the part that’s going to complete us. We’ve got the running game down, now we’ve got to get the passing game going. I feel like that will take us over the top. We’ve got a lot of money too. We’ve got a lot of money.”

Howard, who has already predicted that the Bears will be a playoff team in 2018, said he thinks Trubisky will contact some receivers to try to sell them on the Bears. But ultimately, it’s on Pace: The G.M. just got a contract extension, and now he needs to build a much better team around Trubisky than he’s built so far.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Jordan Howard: We’ve got to get some receivers to help Mitch Trubisky

  3. I didn’t get to see Trubisky play much, but I saw a couple of early games with Glennon at QB. Yes – the Bears receivers were terrible – multiple drops in key situations. Of course Glennon was the scapegoat and Trubisky was the “future”. We’ll see.

    QBs get overblamed or get too much credit. The rest of the offense has to help.

  5. If the Steelers don’t do an even-up Bryant for Clinton-Dix, how about a #2 from the Bears for Bryant? Just some speculation…

  6. Jordan, telling your GM what to do and putting down your teammates in a public forum does not help matters. Please just stop talking and worry about what you can control.

  7. Sign Jarvis Landry to a five year deal. Runs clean routes, rarely drops the ball, which should really help a youngster like Trubisky. Then get a few burners in the draft or FA to draw the safeties away from him.

  13. steelerdeathstar says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:47 pm
    If the Steelers don’t do an even-up Bryant for Clinton-Dix, how about a #2 from the Bears for Bryant? Just some speculation…
    _______________________
    A 2nd round pick for a slightly above average receiver with 2 strikes on the substance abuse policy? Thou shall not speculate while on drugs

  14. The Bears need at least two new WRs that can play in addition to Meredith. Signing a bunch of low graded WRs last year got them exactly as you would expect—a bunch of terrible WRs. Trubisky needs some help, and it cannot just be the RBs who do it. I don’t see Meredith as more than a 2 for next year, coming off the knee injury. It needs to be a major priority, and the team has a huge amount of cap space and high picks. No excuses for Pace on this.

    And get out of here with the Bryant for a high pick. Next suspension he gets is a lifetime ban. He has never been a number 1 WR. He has shown that he’s a cancer when he doesn’t get what he wants. And while he’s cheap next year, you then have to resign him. No chance that he gets you more than a later rounder.

  16. steelerdeathstar says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:47 pm
    If the Steelers don’t do an even-up Bryant for Clinton-Dix, how about a #2 from the Bears for Bryant? Just some speculation…
    —–

    Bears wouldn’t do it. Bryant is definitely worth a #2 talent wise, but his off field issues have limited his value to other teams. I’ve said it elsewhere but the Steelers won’t let him go for less than a 3rd round pick and no one is likely to pay that much for him. His value lies with the Steelers this year and hopefully he stays clean and has a consistent year. If he does that, he’ll be able to cash in a little better in FA next year. At which point, the Steelers can likely get a 3rd or 4th round comp pick. That would be best for all involved.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!