Jordan Howard: We’ve got to get some receivers to help Mitch Trubisky

Getty Images

Bears running back Jordan Howard will be keeping an eye on General Manager Ryan Pace next month, and hoping Pace can bring Chicago a more balanced offense.

Howard said on NFL Network that the Bears need to give quarterback Mitchell Trubisky if their offense is going to take the next step.

“We’ve got to go after some receivers,” Howard said. “We definitely got to get some receivers to help Mitch. I feel like that’s the part that’s going to complete us. We’ve got the running game down, now we’ve got to get the passing game going. I feel like that will take us over the top. We’ve got a lot of money too. We’ve got a lot of money.”

Howard, who has already predicted that the Bears will be a playoff team in 2018, said he thinks Trubisky will contact some receivers to try to sell them on the Bears. But ultimately, it’s on Pace: The G.M. just got a contract extension, and now he needs to build a much better team around Trubisky than he’s built so far.