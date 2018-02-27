Josh Rosen: I never said I don’t want to play for Browns

Getty Images

Josh Rosen will be one of many prospects in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine this week and the former UCLA quarterback will sit down for chats with teams that may be considering him as a selection this April.

One of those teams will likely be the Browns, who own the first pick, the fourth pick and a gaping hole at quarterback. Should they meet with Rosen, the Browns may ask him whether there was any nod to Cleveland intended in his comment last December that he’d rather go later in the draft to the right team than to the wrong team at the top of the draft.

There was also a report that Rosen was hesitant to declare for the draft because the Browns were at the top of the order, but it sounds like Rosen will tell the Browns that he’s not trying to avoid any team.

“I’ve never said anything about not wanting to play in Cleveland,” Rosen said, via Michael Silver of NFL Media. “I don’t know where that came from. There’s absolutely no foundation in reality in that [report].”

There have also been reports that Browns General Manager John Dorsey is less than enamored with Rosen, although Dorsey shared Rosen’s dismissive response to them when asked last month. There will be other reports about the intentions of both teams and players in the weeks leading up to the draft and Cleveland will likely be at the center of plenty of them given their ability to get whoever they want to kick things off in the first round.