Marcus Peters stumps for Alex Smith, expects turnovers from Patrick Mahomes against Rams

Getty Images

New Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters said he felt Alex Smith never got the respect he deserved as quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also said he expects Smith’s replacement, Patrick Mahomes, to have some issues with turnovers. At least when they play the Rams next season in Mexico City that is.

Speaking about his own trade to the Rams this week and Smith’s trade to Washington earlier this month (both deals can’t become official until March 14, however), Peters threw his support behind Smith for the way he played in Kansas City.

“Alex don’t get enough respect,” Peters said on the NFL Network. “And they need to start putting some respect on that man’s name. Because I’ve seen that man get thrown under the bus too many times and he took it as a man. And he never complained about it. He don’t turn over the ball. And he know how to win.”

For a quarterback nearly written off early in his career as a bust amid difficult circumstances in San Francisco, Smith became a reliable veteran performer during his time in Kansas City. Smith led the league with a 104.7 quarterback rating and threw for a career-high 4,042 yards and 26 touchdowns last year for the Chiefs. Nevertheless, the Chiefs elected to trade Smith to Washington due to Mahomes, a 2017 first-round pick, waiting in the wings.

Peters also said any blame thrown Smith’s way for the Chiefs collapsing in the second half of the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs is misplaced.

That was our fault for messing up the playoffs,” Peters said of the defensive performance. “That was our fault.”

As far as Mahomes is concerned, Peters is expecting to have a chance to intercept Mahomes when the two teams meet next season.

“I’m expecting turnovers and I’m expecting a win. He knows how to give me the ball,” Peters said.

Regardless of Peters’ thoughts, both he and Smith will no longer be with the Chiefs moving forward. Both players will now have the opportunity to show the Chiefs they made a mistake in their decisions to ship them out beginning this fall.