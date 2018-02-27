NFL: “No decision has been made” on Teddy Bridgewater

Posted by Mike Florio on February 27, 2018, 9:15 AM EST
Getty Images

As the NFL, through its in-house media conglomerate, pushes the notion that Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater‘s contract won’t be tolled from 2017 to 2018, allowing him to become a free agent, the NFL officially is taking a more equivocal position.

“No decision has been made,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarty told PFT via email on Tuesday morning.

The situation involves two issues. First, does the placement of Bridgewater on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list to start the 2017 regular season trigger a provision in the labor deal that automatically tolls his contract for a year? Second, and perhaps more importantly, was Bridgewater improperly placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list to start the 2017 regular season?

As to the first question, the language of the CBA seems clear. If a player in the last year of his contract misses six games due to being physically unable to perform, his contract tolls for a year. As to the second question, an arbitrator could decide to reject the medical testimony and documents supposedly supporting the decision to keep Bridgewater on the PUP list. An arbitrator recently made a similar decision in a grievance filed by Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron, who successfully argued that the team improperly put him on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list to start the 2014 season, robbing him of a year of credit toward free agency.

The Vikings hope to avoid the perception/reality that they’d be responsible for keeping Bridgewater under contract for another year. The league eventually must decide whether it wants to risk losing another fight of this nature, exposing yet again the extent to which doctors can manipulate medical decisions in a way that advances the strategic interests of the team that pays them.

However it plays out, a decision needs to be made soon. The free-agent market officially opens in 15 days.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “NFL: “No decision has been made” on Teddy Bridgewater

  5. The main difference being that Teddy WAS indeed physically unable to perform for the first 6 weeks. He didn’t play until week 15 and that was for a few snaps and was deactivated for the playoffs because he still wasn’t 100%. This is a no brainier that the Vikngs would win if they fought it.

  6. Teddy will stay with the Vikings for simple money and they’ll love it in the front office and he’ll then finally have his chance to prove he is a top-tier franchise-caliber quarterback, and the Viking fans can finally say; “See, we told you so.”

    It could happen.

  8. Decision should have already come down in fairness to player/team in making free agent/drafting decisions. NFLPA should add/negotiate for future agreement provision providing hard timeline to these types of circumstances. If not met, player is free agent.

  9. My message to Zygi:

    The way you do business matters, make the call, explain it to Teddy and then explain it to Viking Nation.

    Do not take political cover behind the NFL. It makes you look weak.

  10. The NFL doesn’t seem to be able to make rules that are clear and uniformly enforced…I understand the NFL just a little mom and pop operation, but it shouldn’t be that hard to pay someone to get it done…

  11. Teddy almost lost his leg when his knee and surrounding support tissue ruptured from a non contact injury. He’s lucky to be walking. I love the kid but what team will invest millions to make him their QB? None. The Vikes should help him make the right decision by giving him a coaching gig with the team. His smile and enthusiasm is contagious. He’s smart and can relate to players. He’d be great on the practice field and sidelines.

  12. Carl Gerbschmidt says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:38 am
    Why would anyone stay with this Franchise unless they had no other options?

    #0WorldChampionships
    ————————

    My favorite part about this post is the “#0worldchampionships”. Not “superbowls” mind you, but actual “world championships”. It’s a passive aggressive way to try to bring relevance to your team’s pre Superbowl success. Nobody cares, your team never “championed the world”. All you’ve gotta do is convince yourself tho!… best of luck to teddy!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!