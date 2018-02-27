NFL unlikely to cap pass interference penalties at 15 yards

Among the many topics of discussion as the NFL world begins to descend on Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine is whether to change the pass interference rule so that the maximum penalty is 15 yards, as is the case in college football.

That has been discussed before and the NFL has always declined to change the rule, preferring instead to keep defensive pass interference as a spot foul. And it’s unlikely that the NFL will change the rule this year, either.

NFL rules changes almost always favor the offense, and especially passing offense. A rule change that would favor the defense would be very out of character for the league, particularly after the 2017 season, when passing and scoring were down, and television ratings were down simultaneously. If anything, the NFL is going to lean toward changing rules to encourage more offense and more scoring.

Capping pass interference at 15 yards would do the opposite: It would allow defensive backs who are burned on deep passes to dive at a receiver’s legs and try to trip him before he can get the ball, knowing that a 15-yard penalty is a lot better than a 50-yard reception.

The league may consider two types of pass interference, with flagrant interference remaining a spot foul but incidental interference capped at 15 yards. But it seems unlikely that the NFL would want to add more subjectivity to enforcement of a penalty that fans and defensive backs alike already complain is enforced too inconsistently.

So the smart money is on pass interference rules staying exactly as they are. Plenty of peple don’t like the rule, but few can agree on the best way to fix it.

23 responses to “NFL unlikely to cap pass interference penalties at 15 yards

  1. 50% of Eli Manning’s career yardage can be attributed to DPI. Mara would never let that rule go away.

  2. This is one of the only rule changes I would actually be for. Trying to get PI seems to be many receivers #1 option anymore. They don’t even make good effort towards the ball, but try and have plenty of effort to exaggerate contact, its getting near basketball levels.

    Even tho it wasn’t fun watching Antonio Brown make all those amazing catches against the Jags, I have to respect that he was pretty much going for the catch most times. I guess that shows the difference between a truly talented receiver and what the rest of them are.

  4. How about spot foul the opposite direction for offensive interference. Like say the typical underthrown ball where cornerback is trailing trying to catch up then the receiver turns back and goes through defender on purpose to draw flag. Call that 40 yards other way!

  6. I remember when Bill Polian was pissed at Ty Law in the AFC Championship-he had the point of emphasis placed on DPI during the next rules committee meeting. The following season, the Pretty Colts galloped into Gillette Stadium on a Sunday afternoon for the Divisional Round-with Sugar Plum Fairies and the AFC Championship dancing in their heads-Because they were going to beat the Patriots !!-and they subsequently got their behinds kicked in 20-3.

    Tedy Brusci pondered after the game if they were going to next change the rules on snow.

  8. Keeping the spot foul would be just fine as long as the referees could call pass interference the same way every game even when Richard Sherman is playing.

  9. No penalty changes the game more than this one. No
    penalty has such a broad range on interpretation by officials
    than this penalty. Many times there is contact, some of which is
    initiated by the offensive player, who seems to get bit more
    leeway. Many times there is contact and the pass is 20 yards over
    the players head.
    This penalty needs to stop changing games. The best way is to limit
    the penalty to 15 yards. I don’t like the following but maybe it can be
    enforced like the roughing the kicker/ running into the kicker.
    If the penalty is an obvious penalty where the DB committed the penalty
    to stop a TD…then make it a spot foul. I don’t like it but I am tired of seeing
    so many offensive pass interference games…change an outcome.
    From one game to another ..it seems as if different crews have different
    interpretations of defensive holding and pass interference.
    Then we get to playoffs where it seems the rules are relaxed. So
    don’t let officials change games limit the penalty to 15 yards.,

  10. I for one do not like the spot foul, I hope this statement
    helps others on the fence about this rule, thank for your support.

  11. I like the rule the way it is. One day, all the refereeing will be done from guys in a booth watching monitors, and relaying the calls down to the field in real time. It will actually speed up the game, and all the calls will be correct.

  12. They can solve this problem easily by making pass interference a reviewable play. The problem with pass interference is when a team gets a 50-yard penalty on a bad call. There are good reasons not to make it a 15-yard penalty, so let’s cut down on the number of PIs that shouldn’t have been called. No other penalty has such a huge effect on a game.

  13. I’m glad you said it. Rules changes favor the offense, and have for decades. I would love to see modern QBs and offenses have to play when the balance was a little better. I know fans like scoring, but some of us also like when teams have to earn it.

  14. Another rune that the college game gets right, but the NFL lags behind on.

    Bill Walsh lobbied for this for years, after the Niners got sacked by a horrendous PI call for major yardage at the end of a playoff game against the REDSKINS. As usual, Bill was right – that rule should have been changed decades ago. Which means the NFL will probably do nothing, they could screw up of coffee.

  16. There’s pros and cons to both sides on this one.

    I’m personally better with the way it is and dealing with teams getting a questonable huge chunk of yardage every now and then. Versus defenders blatantly interfering a receiver because the 15 yards is a lesser punishment than if they let the receiver catch the ball, which would happen if they get cap the yardage

  17. Here’s where the current rule stinks:
    Say your team is winning 10-3 And your opponent hasn’t moved the ball all day cause either they stink or your D is playing tremendous football….
    All of a sudden late in the 4th quarter the QB from your opponents team just throws up a prayer and one of the refs throws a flag giving them a 63 yrd penalty even though they haven’t even probably gained 63 yds of offense the entire game.
    This is a rule that should’ve been changed a long time ago. You should have to earn yards and points not have them given to you by judgement calls.

  18. Get rid of half the distance to the goal. And put it at the 1. If the offense is backed up inside their own 2 yard line and they get any penalty other than holding (in the endzone) add the yardage onto their yards to gain for a first down instead of moving them back half a yard.

  20. artliedtocleveland says:
    February 27, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    So basically if they change this rule then Tom BRady will have to retire. He either dumps it off or throws downfield for a PI. Two Yard Tom
    ———————

    Come back when you have actually watched a Patriots game.

    Better yet, don’t come back.

  21. You could go out and dive at a QB’s knee, looking to injure him and get him out of the game and it’s a 15 yard penalty, even if you’ve just ended his season. Yet if you fail to look back at the ball and then brush the receiver before the ball is there it could be a 50+ yard penalty. Never really made sense to me. And it gets even worse when you have players going down on the slightest contact looking to draw the penalty.

  22. The real problem is the Green Bay Cheese Cheater loophole that has an ENTIRE offense predicated on stealing yards they can’t earn otherwise by exploiting pre-snap defensive penalties for PROFIT.

    The NFL must either call defensive pre-snap penalties as dead ball ones and then assess only the penalty yards or allow the defense to profit from offensive pre-snap penalties including go after the QB to force interceptions, bad throws, or fumbles.

    It is time this game is called fairly and to prevent that fraud Green Bay QB from going to the HOF based on his ability to steal free plays and to gain yards he is never capable of earning otherwise.

  23. yeah and getting 60 yard pass interference penalties, or 1st and goals at the 1 when in the redzone are just great for the game too.

