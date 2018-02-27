Orlando Scandrick likely on his way out of Dallas

Posted by Charean Williams on February 27, 2018, 2:45 PM EST
Orlando Scandrick‘s future with the Cowboys appears murky at best. Although executive vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday the team has made no decision about the veteran cornerback, he intimated the Cowboys will try to trade Scandrick.

The Cowboys are considering moving Byron Jones from safety to corner, which would create a logjam with Jourdan Lewis, Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown also at corner.

“Those are all things we take a look at,” Stephen Jones said, via David Helman of the team website. “We haven’t made that decision. We haven’t made any decision final at this point. Those are all things that go into the mix. You’d always like to trade anybody before you cut them. I’d rather get something than nothing, every time.”

The Cowboys tried to deal Scandrick to the Saints during the draft last year in return for safety Kenny Vaccaro, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Scandrick, 31, made 38 tackles, no interceptions and three pass breakups in 11 games last season before going on injured reserve.

  2. Scandrick can play, But …If you really watch him play he
    gives up on some plays. I’m no sure why the NFL doesn’t sell the
    coaches tape on games where you can actually watch the entire
    field and see all the players on every play.

  3. I’m shocked, why would the Cowboys cut a corneback
    who has trouble in coverage, gets penalties called and
    is absolutely afraid to tackle. The Cowboys were a better team
    when they went with the rookies.
    By benching Scandrick and Jones they made a commitment
    to players who will at least hit. I think Jones and Scandrick
    had a contest as to who could avoid the most tackles in the
    secondary.

