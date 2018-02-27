Packers working on deal for Aaron Rodgers that likely surpasses Garoppolo’s

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s perch at the top of the pay scale isn’t going to last long. The Packers are making “progress” on a new deal with Aaron Rodgers that surely will make the Green Bay quarterback the highest paid in the league.

Packers president Mark Murphy told ESPN on Tuesday that General Manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball are involved in talks with Rodgers’ agent.

“We’ve had discussions with his representative,” Murphy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I have a lot of confidence in Brian and Russ and Aaron as well. We want to create a win-win.”

Rodgers became the highest-paid player in in the NFL when he signed a five-year, $110 million extension in 2013, but he has outplayed that deal. Rodgers now ranks sixth, with Garoppolo recently having signed the league’s richest deal, getting a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the 49ers.

Rodgers, 34, threw 13 touchdowns and three interceptions and had the Packers off to a 4-1 start when he broke his collarbone. The two-time league MVP becomes the favorite for comeback player of the year in 2018.